DEAR EDITOR:
I’ve only been in town for 22 years, which pales in comparison to so many other great community members. However, during my two decades here, I’ve seen this community vote against its best interest on multiple occasions. While our voters didn’t intend the negative consequences, they were ultimately swayed by misinformation from the same small group of entitled elitists that are still around today. Granted, the number of those folks has gotten smaller over the years, from a couple of dozen to just a handful now. However, the legitimate working families of this community are realistically in no better shape than we were 22 years ago as it relates to workforce housing. We’ve sidestepped the big and affordable options that have been presented to us over the years in favor of small and very expensive one-offs. Unfortunately, we’re being asked to do the same again in a couple of weeks on Ballot Issue 300.
This is a shortsighted proposal that was voted down by Telluride Town Council last year because it was clear it benefited only a few select people. Additionally, the proposal only brings in $500,000 to $750,000, which is a drop in the bucket to what we need.
What’s being proposed is a 2.5 percent tax on short-term rental units in the Town of Telluride. This is on top of the 12.65 percent that is already paid by visiting guests. In addition to the small amount of money it will bring in, they also believe this will force existing short-term owners to move their homes back into the long-term rental market at a discounted price. That simply isn’t going to happen, and it’s unwise to believe that.
As a long-time business owner in town, who relies upon over 100 working families to help us operate, there is nothing more important to me politically than workforce housing. We need to do something to put a dent in the commuting traffic and generate body heat in our community. This isn’t it. Not even in the slightest. We can do much better than what is being proposed here. If this group had engaged anyone else in our community, they would’ve been told this, and we could have come up with a better plan. We don’t need to raise $500,000 per year for affordable housing. We need to raise $2.5 million per year instead. That can be done in a multitude of ways that are more inclusive and efficient for our community. Please vote no on Ballot Issue 300 next month, and then let’s all sit down and come up with something more robust. We can, and should, do much better than this.
Larry Mallard
Telluride
