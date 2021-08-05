DEAR EDITOR:
Last week, Telluride R-1 School District Superintendent John Pandolfo released the district’s COVID policy for the coming school year. Anyone over age 12 (minimum approved age for emergency COVID vaccines) may attend school without a mask. All children under 12 must mask up. This decision seems to have been made with no regard for the actual data on COVID and children under 12, for the lack of evidence correlating children with or without masks and COVID cases at school, and for how this edict will impact children’s social and mental health. As the mother of two young children under 12, I strongly denounce this decision and call on all parents to fight for their right to make decisions about their children’s health.
For 18 months we have lived with conflicting and confusing mandates, largely ineffective recommendations, and veiled threats to achieve the original objective of “15 days to flatten the curve.” Young children were masked despite evidence they were never at risk of transmitting the virus to adults nor were they falling seriously ill and dying from the virus. Anecdotal evidence and our county’s data confirm this. We have a 0 percent mortality rate for anyone under 70 years old. Our community has lost more young people to suicides and outdoor accidents this past year than to COVID, making the risk of accidental or intentional death much higher than death from COVID.
A government’s role is to provide safety for its citizens, let enterprise flourish and ensure people walk the streets without fear. Thus, governments provide first responders and major infrastructure. However, when politicians mandate health behaviors for the “common good” without clear evidence to support those mandates, things get a bit muddled. Why not a mandate covering smoking tobacco? Cigarette smoking kills 480,000 Americans each year (1,300 per day). Why panic over the recent rise of Delta cases, while deaths are a tenth of those resulting from past case increases? Something is amiss.
Parents have the primary authority governing their children’s health. The past 18 months have proven that children are neither a high risk to themselves nor others, masking children makes no difference to “stopping the spread,” masks carry myriads of pathogenic microbes that children inhale, and masking has exponentially caused anxiety, depression, and other mental health and learning issues — conditions far more damaging to children than COVID itself. Segregating the under 12 population at school with a visible stigma (mask) effectively tells those children they are infectious, dangerous, and are a risk to themselves and others. Hence, they should be fearful. Baloney! Any harm done to our youngest children will rest solely on the shoulders of politicians, the superintendent and the school board. We parents will hold you accountable.
Parents, you must decide what is best for your children. Public health officials, the school superintendent and school board work for us. Let’s raise our voices to protect our children from arbitrary decisions made without our consent and based on questionable science.
Erika Lapsys
Telluride
