DEAR EDITOR:
My mentorship with Sutton Shuler has been an incredible learning experience so far. I originally picked to work with Sutton because it is my dream job in the future. She has helped me look at and build things from a new perspective. She has also gotten me to recognize things that I didn’t think about before. Event planning, in general, is what I would like to do, but as of now, I have no specific plan as to what I would like to specialize in. I want to try a little bit of everything. From cooperate meetings to fun, vacation trips, event planning is pretty much following the same steps, just executing them differently. My mom, who is also an event planner, likes to say that a wedding is a great place to start as it is a perfect visual. Sutton and I so far have been planning a wedding, as we got our budgets and timelines down a few weeks ago. I am super excited to see what we come up with and how our mock wedding turns out.
Ella Parr
Telluride High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.