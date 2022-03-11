When I met him, in the Flubba Dubba Saloon on a rainy afternoon in the summer of 1980, he looked just like most of the other fellows in town: long hair, flannel shirt, holey jeans, duct-tape jacket. What set him apart was his business card.
The fact that he had one at all was different, also, what was printed on it. In each corner was listed one of his professional services: “Auto Mechanic, Roofer, Carpenter, Tree Surgeon.” In the middle: “No Phone. No Address. John Bulson.” New to town, he explained he was having issues with his car, which was also his home.
“Where is it?” I asked. “Right outside the door.” There sat a rusty red ’66 VW Bug. I said: “Well, no wonder you’re having trouble with it; it’s a VW!” and we shared the first of what would prove to be many belly laughs through the years. Our next guffaw came when I asked him, glancing at his card, if he knew any good mechanics.
The passenger seat of his Bug had been removed and replaced with a plywood bed. As palatial as these accommodations were, he soon talked his way into the back-room closet of Club 425, our modest digs on Columbia Street. This cubby was swept of cobwebs and, with an old mattress plopped on the floor, declared a fourth bedroom.
Which made the rent more affordable. It would be two more months, though, before we could pony up the dough to get the electricity turned on. We ate a lot of potatoes.
The twin luxuries of electric lights and running hot water were achieved by getting jobs pounding nails at The Lodge, building pitched rooves to alleviate leakage issues on what were for some strange reason originally built as flat-roofed cubicles, in a place with significant snowfall. It was Johnny who originated the nail-gun and metal-roofing-disc battles with the California Boys doing the roofing on the next row of buildings over.
It was Johnny who organized a wildcat walkout when the 15-minute morning break of our 10-hour day was taken away.
It was Johnny who organized Tuesday-night poker nights. It was Johnny who bought the crew long-neck Buds one weekend night at the Old Roma, ushering us to the front of the bar, with instructions to shake up the bottles and spray the crowd, herding everyone into the back room where Dead Bait was cranking out the tunes, because he felt not enough people were dancing. Ruffled a few feathers, yeah, but got the party into high gear. It was Johnny who stirred the pot.
It was Johnny who was open to just about anything, including donning jeans, leather gloves and heavy boots to go running mine tailings in the high basins, bounding pell-mell from the top of long plumes, gigantic floating leaps out into space, reveling in weightlessness, our clever clothing protecting against abrasions in the occasional tumbling wipeouts. Given the severity of some of the crashes, in hindsight, helmets might have been wise.
In hindsight, a lot of things might have been wise.
But it is only sometimes-flimsy foresight that dictates the decisions of reality on the ground, that sets the parameters of what is possible in our daily lives. Sometimes flimsy, yes, but sometimes rock-solid.
It was Johnny who broke his neck diving from a large rectangular rock that sits just off the beach at the base of the Honaker Trail into the San Juan River in The Goosenecks in April of 1986. Who, it was discovered after nearly drowning and being rescued and airlifted out and X-rayed, had been walking around with a cracked vertebrae for a couple years after a longboard wipeout in the shorebreak at Anahola on Kauai. He always said his neck was kind of sore.
It was Johnny who, after his accident, embraced his new reality, his new boundaries, and helped extend them for people with similar disabilities, by advocating for the implementation of the newly passed American Disabilities Act, in the form of sidewalk and building ramps for wheelchair users, push-button door openers, wider aisles in public places, in raising an overall consciousness that wheelchair-bound people aren’t freaks, just folks whose legs don’t work so great.
It was he who showed that lust for life need not be sacrificed just because you’re in a chair, by accepting invitations to go skiing, camping, skydiving, playing tennis, hand-powered cycling, whale-watching. Football games? Sure, why not? Annual visits to the drive-in were eagerly anticipated. Didn’t matter what was showing; we were going to the drive-in movie theater.
As it was when he arrived in town, it was the open road that held his heart in thrall, that lit up his eyes, that excited him. That kept him connected to his long-haul trucking past and his future of anything goes. Trips to the Bay Area, back east, Ireland, to the Pacific Northwest, to Hawaii, Canada, Mexico; if there was good food, music, dancing, a sunset, friends, a winding road involved, he was all in. White Line Fever? He had it bad.
Perhaps most impressive was his willingness to get back on the river, as his brush with drowning left him wary of the water. Such was his level of trust, though, that he let himself be brought down the Colorado on repeated trips, let himself be thrown around like a 160-pound sack of potatoes. Let himself change, in the end, from a bit of a hedonist into a bit of a deep thinker, philosopher even, demonstrating to us all what was possible.
It was Johnny who resolved to be a mirror, a vessel, ready to accept whatever was offered. Like we all still do, it can be said, he got by with a little help from his friends.
Sean can be reached at seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
