DEAR EDITOR:
I am currently participating in a mentorship with Edelweiss Wood Flooring, which is owned by John Michael and Christine Tealdi. This mentorship has allowed me to see what happens day in and day out while running a business, which has gotten me even more interested in what it takes to create and run a business. Throughout the semester I would like to gain any valuable information from my mentors that can help me create and run a business. I look forward to what I can be taught about their business and what I can do to help them with their business.
Hayden Tealdi
Telluride High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.