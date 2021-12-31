On still nights in early winter, from across the meadow may be heard the laughter of children and whoops of encouragement from their parents. Murmurs and shouts, cries of surprise, the scrape of metal blades on ice.
At the base of the north face of Great Spirit Mountain, in the blue smoky shadows along the Howard’s Fork, sits a little hidden jewel, one of a handful of skating rinks tucked into nooks and folds of a rugged corner of the San Juans. This one is surrounded by willows and tall spruce, blue-green, stately, mixed with the spires of dead trunks, drowned by adjacent pond and marsh, bleached white and gray by the elements and glowing.
Years ago, for a couple winters there was a rink built on the basketball court downtown. Intentionally or not, it was discovered during the flooding that the court was not level, water pooling deeper at the south end. It froze level in the end, of course, and was plenty slippery. And plenty hard, witnessed by repeated attempts at figure skating jumps with hockey skates ending in hard landings on the rump. You know those graceful twirling jumps that look so easy on TV? They’re not.
A string of Christmas lights was hung between the basketball backboards and in the evenings the rink was transformed into a twinkle-dust fairyland, shimmering ribbons of red, green and yellow light reflected on the ice, winking, impossibly beautiful and romantic, a scene from a Fellini movie. And every now and then, one of those jumps would be landed, fueling the fire for more attempts.
The rink was discontinued when it was found that the concrete surface of the court didn’t take kindly to the burden of the ice, and that the effort to maintain it was considerable, especially weighed against the duties of work and parenting. The valley soldiered on, rinkless, until last winter, when, in an early-season inspiration, to get the kids out of the house, Wanda, Harry and Leather, using grain scoops, shoveled off the beaver pond on the far side of the meadow at the top of the valley.
The ice exposed was bumpy in spots and had some large cracks in it, a soft spot or two, far from perfect. Guess what? It’s not a perfect world, but sometimes it’s perfect enough.
The shoveled snow on the perimeter, piled high, created a cushioning berm, softening the landings of many a tyke with more jets than brakes, or brains, or without access to a steering wheel. Once the concept of control was introduced, then actual navigation, two grassy humps protruding from the center of the pond provided reasons to turn, a chance to spin lazy figure eights.
Kid-sized igloos sprang up around the rink, great places into which one could retreat, should ice skating not be frigid enough. Lawn chairs popped up in a line, in which doting parents lounged of a sunny day, and on special occasions thermoses of cocoa appeared, some for the kids, some for the adults.
Trenches appeared in the deep snow of the meadow, pathways packed down by skaters and their respective entourages. On the way to the rink, the steps were bouncy and vigorous. Sometimes, the return was more of a trudge, skates and sleds and scarves dragging in the snow, cheeks rosy, joints maybe a little stiff, no higher calling in the moment than a hot bath.
Motivated by the youth, an excavation in the shed was undertaken, and an antique pair of Bauers, ignored and lonely since the days of the Fellini rink, was unearthed and cleared of cobwebs. Stiff and cold in the early morning, they were torture to enter. Once the feet broke into them, they were tolerable for a little while and the thrill of gliding, first experienced at the West Park rink in Ann Arbor many decades ago, was revisited. All that was missing was a PA system playing the Jackson 5.
Around the grassy humps then, some laps around the edge, some hockey stops, some skating backwards; it all came back, the legs knowing what to do of their own accord. The years peeled away. There would be pickup hockey with a bunch of Japanese guys on Sunday morning. Our blue jeans, stiff with ice, would stain our cotton long johns, our legs pink and stinging from the cold. Homework could wait until later.
Did I mention that the ice had some big cracks in it? An untimely alignment, a moment lacking diligence, blade sucked suddenly into the slot, mixed with a balance issue and perhaps a little rustiness, conspired to send me slamming onto the ice faster than you could sing “ABC, Doe Ray Me, that’s how easy love can be.”
My arm was pinned under my side, clipping my wing for a couple days. My head bounced on the ice – it felt like a sidewalk – and the resulting headache was not pleasant. A curse word came out from somewhere. I lay, stunned, five little afro’s spinning around my head, hoping that nobody had seen my latest embarrassment.
I crawled on all fours to a chair and started undoing my laces, cursed skates coming in and out of focus. Casey came down the hill with her twin boys. “Oh my god! Are you alright? We saw your crash! Your head bounced! We could see it from way up the hill!” Great.
An unsteady hobble home. A licking of wounds. Then, that evening, at The Little One’s insistence, redemption of sorts with a crash-free session under the stars, holding hands, hopping over cracks, the sky wheeling above Great Spirit Mountain, and at the end of it all, cocoa and a hot bath.
