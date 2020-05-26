DEAR EDITOR:
I am a Norwood resident whose household purchased a raw water tap in 2018. I am frustrated and angry because the Town of Norwood and the water commission are mismanaging the raw water system at the expense of its customers. Norwood purchased 119 water shares from the Farmer’s Water Development Company to operate a raw water system, where residents could buy a tap for $2,800 and an additional $150 annual user fee. According to the contract, tap holders are supposed to be granted access to raw water for approximately five months each year.
This spring, along with so many of my neighbors, I am unemployed due to the pandemic. I don’t have ample resources, but I have a yard, time and a raw water tap. I spent the last two months preparing garden beds and cultivating seedlings, and I have invested a substantial amount of time, effort and energy doing so. I am not alone in this. In neighborhoods throughout Norwood, numerous home garden preparations exist.
Last Friday, without any official notice, the raw water began flowing. News that we will only have approximately 30 days of raw water this year immediately circulated. This information was confirmed by two separate town employees. The town website tab for raw water has not been updated since 2017 and therefore provides no answers to current questions.
After the tap was turned on, residents received a notice stating that water is limited this year due to “very little snowpack on the Lone Cone,” and that customers should “plan accordingly when planting gardens, trees and such.” It is a little late for that. This is bound to destroy gardens and devastate gardeners who do not opt to give the town even more money buying potable water to keep plants alive. Raw water users all over town are livid about paying $150 for one month of water.
When water is limited because of drought, it is a serious problem that needs to be intelligently managed. Communication regarding this issue is critical as it allows people to deal with available resources and to “plan accordingly.” The town and the water commission knew about the impending shortage, and yet, they kept this information from their customers until after they turned on the raw water. They failed to communicate with paying customers about what was happening and misrepresented what we would receive for our payments.
There are 180 purchased raw water taps. This project has been profitable for the town with initial tap fees yielding $504,000. The annual user fees add up to $27,000. There is zero transparency and no accountability. In my opinion, this is wrong.
I want truthful information from local officials. Providing accurate information and transparency about the actual funding of the raw water system is the responsibility of the water commission, and it should be easily accessible to the public. Ultimately, simple, clear and timely communication would go a long way toward alleviating customer dissatisfaction.
As for this summer, I think maybe we should all pray for rain.
Andrea Hill
Norwood
