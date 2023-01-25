In my experience, there are two types of travel: the tidy kind and the messy kind. The tidy variety used to be the only type of travel I knew about. It involved receiving a pre-trip pedicure, booking resorts in advance and lots of careful adherence to guidebook suggestions. It was glossy, romantic and smelled like coconut sunscreen. If tidy travel is the sleek and polished older sister of the family, then messy travel is the unpredictable oddball aunt, the one who shows up late to Thanksgiving dinner, cracks a few inappropriate jokes and offers you a tarot card reading. Messy travel, as I’ve experienced it, is an ad-hoc, shoot-from-the-hip brand of adventuring. It costs far less, usually involves backpacks, requires thinking on your feet, and depending where you go, it’s often accompanied by the smell of burning trash. At the moment, I am smack-dab in the middle of a happily messy travel experience, spending the winter in Hakuba, Japan, with my family.
The inherent messiness of this trip stems from the fact that it all came together in a wildly short period of time, about six weeks to be exact. Although we’d planned to spend this winter abroad and had our fingers crossed for Hakuba, we were in travel limbo until Japan officially opened its borders to tourism last October, and we quickly pulled the trigger on plane tickets. The hastiness of this move meant we had little time to plan, research, study the language or get a solid grasp of, well, anything. All we knew was that we were ready for two important experiences: skiing deep powder and taking on new challenges. So far, Japan has provided plenty of both.
Messy travel is budget travel. By renting out our house in Telluride and by maintaining a strict budget that entails writing down every single yen we spend, whether it be for a bag of wasabi chips or a one-way ticket on a commuter train, we are able to afford this length of stay. We’ve rented a shoebox-sized, ski-bum apartment in Hakuba that prior to our move-in had been unoccupied for two years due to COVID. Part of the tradeoff for the rock bottom rent was the two days we spent scrubbing mold and mildew off every surface and removing an army of dead stink bugs from the floors. Living on a budget means we don’t eat out very often, but when we do, it’s more than a treat, it’s part of the adventure.
A few weeks ago, after a day of exploring near the Japan Sea, we decided to splurge on a meal out and picked sushi for dinner, finding a nondescript little place on a quiet side street in a small residential neighborhood. Far from the tourist-trodden track, this little eatery was a locals’ joint, with nary a word of English on the menu and sumo wrestlers lunging and grabbing on a big screen TV overhead. With the trusty Google translate app on our phones to guide us, my family of four began deciphering the menu and initially ended up faring well, as we managed to order some melt-in-your-mouth tuna sashimi and delicious local crab. Still hungry and feeling bold, my husband Travis continued to pore over the menu, then hailed the server and placed an order for what he thought read, “fried mango.” The chef’s wife returned with a plate of round, breaded lumps, gave Trav an incredulous look and murmured in English, “Fried cod milt.” Trav poked at one of the lumps with his chopstick, and even though it oozed a suspicious looking creamy white, he didn’t hesitate to pop the whole thing into his mouth. At that moment our twelve-year-old daughter looked up from her phone and sucked in her breath. “Dad. I Googled cod milt.” Trav was mid-chew when she read from her phone, “It’s the fish’s sperm sac.” As Trav recounts, the ensuing seconds consisted of some concentrated “don’t puke” mantras, and for the rest of us, including the restaurant staff and fellow sushi bar patrons, it was an opportunity for a really good laugh.
As messy travelers who tend to jump into the deep end of the pool, we do our best to pay attention and take cues from the culture that surrounds us, wherever we may be. Here in Japan, we are awed by the attitude of politeness, courtesy and reverence that pervades. From the continual bowing to one another (a demonstration of honoring that just feels so right and good), to the removal of shoes at the door of most public and all private spaces, to the universal penchant for quiet (signs bearing an image of a finger pressed to lips are not uncommon here), Japan is a world of humility and respect. One of the first major adjustments we had to make as a family was to learn to lower our damn voices. On trains, in stores and on sidewalks, barely audible murmurings are acceptable, silence is preferred, and talking on a cellphone in public? Rude beyond measure. I’d say the good old U.S.A. could take a few pages from Japan’s mindful and conscientious book.
Every day that passes here, we strive to gain perspective and to better understand the nuances and subtleties of this indescribably beautiful and unique culture. For our family, there is simply no better way to learn than by traveling, and the messier the travel, the more we seem to grow.
