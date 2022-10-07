File Fact: October 7, 1875, John Fallon recorded the region’s first lode claim. He called the claims the Emerald, Ausboro, Ajax and Sheridan – or, as they came to be known, the Sheridan Group.
55 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, Sept. 29, 1967
Road dedication impressive event
An entire area celebrated as a single large community at the dedication of a vital arterial highway. From near and far the people came. Every city and town served by Colorado Highway 145 was represented. People came from all over the Western Slope, Pagosa Springs and the San Luis Valley, Rifle, Craig and Grand Junction. Folks from the neighboring states of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah arrived to help celebrate the occasion.
The crowed began to assemble by mid-morning. They came in cars and trucks and campers. From school buses poured the smartly attired Dolores and Telluride High School bands to present rousing marches exactly suited to the day and the occasion.
The enthusiasm was contagious and almost tangible. As the color guard from the Cortez National Guard unit stepped forward under sunny skies to present the national and state flags to the strains of The Star Spangled Banner, it was a scene and an event to remember.
35 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, Oct. 1, 1987
Town Meeting fizzles out from lack of quorum
Just when you think you’ve got Telluride figured out, they throw a party and nobody comes.
Utilizing the democratic tool of a Town Meeting, a few members of the Telluride Town Council waited silently in the bleachers to watch residents govern themselves.
And the town clerk waited for 146 registered voters to take a seat.
And the town moderator, watching a distant clock on the gymnasium wall, waited for the big hand to hit 12 when the meeting would be adjourned.
So went the Town Meeting, which like a boater’s keel, was to steer the future direction of festival events in Telluride, but which was only able to produce 103 registered voters one hour after commencing.
Telluride, it seems, has mellowed since the days of its first Town Meeting in 1979, a time when Rick Silverman, then town moderator, called for the abolition of the Town Charter.
Although local attorney Bob Korn made an avid try at rallying the crowed and igniting a fire in the spirit of an old-fashioned New England Town Meeting, residents headed for home a few minutes later.
The consensus of opinion was that the scope of the meeting [Festivals] was too narrow, and it had all been said before.
30 YEARS AGO
From the Telluride Times-Journal, Sept. 24, 1992
A 12-year-old’s sudden death stuns a town: Buzz Johnson succumbs to a rare infection
National and local health officials said the most critical period for further cases of the sepsis that killed 12-year-old Forest “Buzz” Johnson had passed.
Johnson, who had not been feeling well for about a day and a half, visited the Telluride Medical Center about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, complaining of a fever and a sore throat. Marty Rosenthal, M.D., examined Johnson, and found his symptoms consistent with a common flu condition seen frequently by medical center doctors. A throat culture was taken, and a white blood cell count. This count returned a little lower than normal, again consistent with viral infections related to the flu.
Johnson, who was born in Norwood and lived in the area his entire life, left the clinic and reportedly felt better that afternoon. At about 7:30 that evening, he began vomiting, and at about 8:30, his father, Michael Johnson, noticed a bruise-like rash forming. At this point, Michael Johnson called the clinic emergency line and was told to come to the center at once. When Dr. Rosenthal and the Johnsons arrived at 9 p.m., the rash had spread, and by 9:30, one spot had grown to about 30.
Buzz was lucid and alert when he arrived at the medical center, and within approximately 20 minutes he had lost consciousness. Rosenthal, assisted by two registered nurses and a certified radiology technician, worked frantically to revive the boy, but the lethal disease had run its course, and Forest Johnson was declared dead at 10:17 p.m.
The infection is caused by a round bacteria known as Neisseria meningitides, that can either lead to meningitis, an attack on the brain stem, or meningoccemia, which assaults the blood stream. It is the latter that infected Johnson.
On Saturday night, Buzz’s friends got together and painted main street. Seth Berg, Buzz’s teacher, stated that the messages painted on the street were so large and so poignant that there is no way Buzz could have missed reading them.”Ski it up, Buzz,” one friend scrawled across the asphalt in silver spray paint. And another friend had written, “Olympics in the sky!”
[Compiler’s Note:The town, and especially the student population, was indeed stunned by the suddenness of Buzz’s death. My intent in running this story is certainly not to bring up painful memories for Buzz’s family, but since there is a run on the ski mountain named for him (Buzz’s Glade) I think our newer people should know why it is there. The idea is not to forget him.]
