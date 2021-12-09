DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of Viking Lodge Homeowners Association, we wish to thank EcoAction Partners and the Town of Telluride for their generous 2021 grant to help make Viking Lodge Condominiums more sustainable.
As a 1980s condominium complex long exposed to Telluride winters, double-pane windows were losing their seals and wood framing was deteriorating, potentially affecting the buildings themselves. With the Green Grant, we are able to replace failing windows, reduce heating costs and save energy, and evolve our homes to a more sustainable living place.
We estimate savings by our owners of at least 10 percnet or more, as the HOA addresses the more weathered windows over time. iking Lodge has embarked on a more sustainable path for some time. As a note to others in our situation, consider replacing all your outdoor lighting with LEDs. We replaced all the exterior building lighting with LED fixtures, a savings of over $6,000 in the first year, and became Night Sky friendly with a substantial reduction in light pollution. As an HOA, we are regularly providing information for energy savings to our owners — encouraging more efficient heating elements and efficient appliances, as they remodel and upgrade their properties.
The Green Grant program is a wonderful way to incentivize energy savings in our residential housing stock town wide, hopefully evolving over time to a more sustainable and resilient community. Remember, the greenest building is the one you already have.
Viking Lodge Condominium Association
