“No coco! Pinã para la niña!”
The vendor is insistent I get the pineapple, skinned and bright yellow and beautiful and ready to go, instead of the coconut, when I inform him it is for my girl. I want to get some mango, but when she eats a lot of it, mango gives my little girl a rash on her chin below her mouth, in a smiling shape. We call it the Third Lip.
The coconuts are shelled, with the meat intact and water still inside, a wonderful feat of preparation. The fellow is reaching for one of the pineapples piled in his cart, but I persist: “No piña, por favor. Coco. Coco para la niña. Coco para la niña y … EL BAÑO!” We laugh. Coconut it is, con mucho limon.
The top of the nut is holed and the water drained into a plastic bag and a straw inserted; the meat is chopped up into another bag with lots of fresh-squeezed lime and I am on my way, prize in tow. More prizes are foraged on the way home: a submarine hoagie from the deli at Von’s, some bubbly water and a dozen glazed donuts — forbidden fruit — to ease an early morning departure the following day and provide sustenance on the drive home.
I’ve just come from a farewell bike ride through the hills along which Mulholland Drive traverses south of Reseda, the riding mellow and easy, wide ridgetop dirt road, mountains marching down to the ocean in the distance, happy people holding hands, airbrushed sunset, world shining. Below: pockets of city. We’ve come to celebrate Thanksgiving and a 96th birthday with my wife’s Aunt Lesley, the last surviving Falloon sister from Saskatchewan, who has lived in the same house in Reseda for 70 years.
The Falloon sisters are hockey and golf-playing, horse-riding, bridge-playing, large-life-living sisters from the Northern Plains. When they start talking about their respective families it quickly gets into the dozens. Their progeny is exercising a positive and vigorous effect the on the direction of mankind. You’ve heard of Molson Canadian? This is wholesome Canadian.
Over her five o’clock tumbler of vodka, she tells you of the dirt roads and orange groves that used to comprise the neighborhood, where to find the best produce at the Armenian market down the road, of the boxing match her fiancé had a couple days before their wedding, long ago — he determined to do well, so he’d look good on his wedding day — of how happy she is to have everybody here.
We’re joined by a couple of Lesley’s children — Jackie from El Jebel and Jim from Aspen — and their families, a festive get-together. We compare our respective drives out to LA.
The Aspenites do the drive in one knock-down, drag-out, pedal-to-the-metal, 14-hour bloodshot session, each way. We’ve broken up each drive into two leisurely days behind the wheel, booking rooms in Prescott on the way out, and Flagstaff on the way back. The final page of our personal Jack Kerouac chapter was turned long ago.
Gotta have a shower. Gotta have some sleep. A nice meal, or at least a calm one. Maybe in the morning some eggs at a greasy spoon.
The motor across the reservation, then down Highway 89 to Quartzite, a two-lane dancing ribbon through cactus plains and floating mesas down which you can daydream and still make serious miles, offers respite from the booming interstate, The scenery turns ultra-majestic once on the Mojave, but it’s hard to appreciate the magnificence, with a succession of semi-trailers outside the window, hurtling parallel to you, not far enough away, buffeted by wind. Almost out of gas, the kid’s gotta pee every 13 miles, huge windmills, glimpses of craggy mountains, taillights and more taillights. Heavy traffic, then you’re there, no worries. A lot easier to deal, with a night of sleep. Those Roaring Forkers, though, they’re hardcore.
And they get of the car laughing and cheerful. What’s their secret? Might be bacon. We must be getting soft.
The big birthday is celebrated at Sol y Casa on Ventura Boulevard, big sombrero for the birthday girl, old-school tableside guacamole, rellenos, margs con sal, lots of laughter. Out on the sidewalk, vampires heading west.
A dash down to Crystal Cove for a reunion with Jerry and Joan from home and their kids, an afternoon of picnicking and throwing disc and sand castles that just keeps getting better, capped off by Jerry pointing at the traffic app on his phone, upon farewell, and pointing out: “Now, see, if you wait two hours, you’ll get back to Reseda quicker than if you leave right now.” Time travel!
The sun is low on the water, couples walking hand in hand, seals rolling in the kelp. Beyond a fearsome shorebreak, pairs of dolphins jump and face each other, forming symmetrical heart shapes. Damn rainbows in the background. Jonathon Livingston Seagull flies by. We leave later, arrive sooner. Cars on the freeway at night are red-and-white Christmas lights.
On Zuma Beach, Santa Annas blowing sand in our teeth, daughters turn cartwheels, dreams come true, an Iranian woman comes up with her guitar, because she sees we have a classical one, sits down and plays us some flamenco. She drags her shy mom over. They walked for 10 days to escape the Ayatolluh and they love LA. That’s Thanksgiving.
The time to leave is early in the morning on the weekend, with few cars. Drunks burst spontaneously into flame in the trash-strewn gutter in Victorville as we speed by. A necklace of trucks stretches into the desert. We eat the hoagy at a rest stop picnic table next to a “Caution: Rattlesnakes” sign. The coconut is refreshing. Yeah, donut, why not? Home now, to ski.
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
