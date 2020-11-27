I'm not a big fan of television. The people I admire most don't watch television regularly. Some don't even own televisions. But do to circumstances beyond my control, I'm watching lots of television these days. Among the shows I'm watching daily is ABC's nightly news. Again, that's not a choice, just a circumstance.
Most nights I'm watching it with my mouth wide open. This is not the news programming I grew up with. I wasn't watching the news in the 1950s. My tastes were more oriented toward cartoons and Tarzan movies then, but I came of age in the 1960s, during the era of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Vietnam and Civil Rights. In those days, Time magazine arrived weekly, and my family watched Walter Cronkite every weekday night just before the entertainment shows of primetime.
There weren't many Republicans in television newsrooms, but back then it mattered less. Journalists had too much respect for their profession than to actively suppress facts or stories to promote a particular viewpoint at the expense of all others. There were standards to uphold. Those days are over. With few exceptions, the news media today, and the major internet platforms hosting them, have been subverted by activist news coverage. I might sound like a conspiracy theorist for saying it, but it's true, and it must be said and noted.
Examples of this trend come along every day, every hour. I won't even pause to list them. There's obviously a market for this style of reporting or it wouldn't exist, but more and more people are switching the dial. They think that tipping the scale in a desired direction isn't the job of journalists and are bypassing legacy media. I represent that trend at least in part. I'm still reading the Washington Post and watching most of the stations dedicated to the news. I'm taking what I can from them. They still have a lot to offer. I'm also following podcasts and online journals that deal with issues of the day. The quality of the information they contain and level of discussion is nothing like what I'm finding elsewhere. When truth and intelligence are chased out of one sphere they magically appear in another. Healthy minds have an appetite for truth. They search for it, then share it.
A few nights ago, while watching ABC news, I heard their White House reporter Jonathan Karl reported on a press conference from the Trump legal team held several days earlier. One of the lawyers there was Sydney Powell. She had claimed that some of the vote counting software used in the presidential election was made to be hacked to guarantee a preferred outcome and claimed that happened. That was an explosive accusation. It may be true, but it is unproven, and the burden of truth is hers alone. Karl told us that Powell's claims were unfounded and bizarre, and based on conspiracy theory. Like Powell herself, he offered no evidence to back his assertions. That was a jaw dropping moment. When did it become a reporter's job to tell us what to think? There's nothing wrong with his thinking it, but reporting it as fact is journalistic malpractice. How does he get away with that? It's become so par for the course that it no longer raises eyebrows when it happens.
On another network, four days earlier, Tucker Carlson laid out just what he knew to be true. He's hired by Fox news to share his opinions. The difference between Tucker and the news staff at major networks is that he knows the difference between an opinion and a fact. Tucker said that he was trying to verify what Powell had said and his show had offered her a chance to appear and be questioned, or at least share some of her evidence with them. She had declined and had cut off contact. That's exactly what Tucker reported, then left it to his audience to draw their own conclusions. They did. The next morning talk radio hosts across the country flipped from granting Powell the benefit of the doubt to becoming doubters themselves, and the White House wasn't far behind. Soon after dropping Powell on Monday, the White House announced through the GSA (Government Services Administration) that the transition to a Biden administration would begin.
That's the power of Tucker Carlson. That's the power of journalism. Other news presenters may envy that, but few will do what it takes to earn it. As the number one show on Fox news, Tucker became respected for telling his audience what he knows, and identifying where he's speculating or expressing an opinion. That's a trait others find difficult. Maybe that's why upstarts like Fox, talk radio and new media are driving the discussion, capturing the market and influencing White House policy.
