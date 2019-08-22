It’s that time again, evenings are getting cooler, kids are running to catch the school bus, and the Mountain Village budget season has begun. Over the last couple months, Town Council has been reviewing the town’s ongoing and upcoming needs. This process provides us with the background information needed to determine how we will balance our ongoing needs, potential infrastructure projects and maintaining healthy reserves.
One of the proposed infrastructure projects being considered — the addition of pedestrian sidewalks and/or bike lanes along Lower San Joaquin Road, Mountain Village Boulevard and Upper Country Club Drive — was discussed at last week’s Town Council meeting. Over the years, pedestrian and bike traffic has been steadily increasing on the three identified roads, and council asked staff to identify ways we could make walking and biking a safer and more convenient option. If Town Council decides to move forward with one or more of these enhancements, they would be considered for inclusion in the 2020 budget, with construction beginning as early as next summer.
In addition to the proposed pedestrian sidewalks and bike lanes, Town Council also identified the following 2020 goals earlier this year during a budgeting work session:
• Continue planning for the financial impact of the wastewater treatment plant upgrade and expansion, including a potential increase of 5-10 percent to the town water and sewer utility customer rates.
• Complete the major upgrade of our broadband network infrastructure that will allow us to offer improved 1G fiber services to every home. Engineering, design and initial construction began this year; the project is estimated to be completed by end of year 2020.
• Implement a cybersecurity plan based on the 2018 consulting study findings.
• Continue expansion of Village Court Apartments.
Over the next few months, we will strive to balance our current needs with responsible planning for the future.
On a non-budget note, this month Town Council appointed Richard Child and Michael Rosenfeld to the Ethics Commission; Liz Caton to the Mountain Village Community Grant Committee; and Sherri Reader and Garrett Brafford to the Mountain Village Business Development Advisory Committee. On behalf of Town Council, I would like to thank everyone who volunteered and those who were appointed.
WORKING TOGETHER
During the Aug. 12 intergovernmental meeting, elected officials from San Miguel County and the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village heard results from the recently conducted compost study. The study quantified the amount of waste from two locations in Telluride and Mountain Village that could be diverted via recycling and a future compost facility. These calculations indicated that composting could be a viable option regionally, although we still need to work together to determine how and on what scale to proceed.
Amy Levek presented the Trust for Community Housing’s results from a recent study that examined the role affordable housing plays in maintaining our community. The report was a reminder that the lack of affordable housing is an ongoing, regional issue that is critical to our economy. More than ever it is vital that we all work together to identify and explore potential options countywide.
The Telluride Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Funding Subcommittee was created to explore funding options for the capacity and future regulatory upgrades we are facing. This month the following members were appointed to the subcommittee: San Miguel County Commissioner Kris Holstrom, San Miguel County Administrator Mike Bordogna, Telluride Mayor Sean Murphy, Telluride Council member Jessie Rae Arguilles, Mountain Village Council member Pete Duprey and myself. We met Wednesday and will continue meeting monthly to investigate potential funding options to finance this regional infrastructure project. Many options are available to us, and I’m hopeful we can determine the most responsible funding options for our entire community.
If you have questions or comments about any of these or other topics, please email me at lailabenitez@mtnvillage.org.
