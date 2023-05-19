Your mission, should you choose to accept it: Transport five third-grade girls from the Intermediate School across town to the Town Park for soccer practice. Piece of cake, right?
The saving grace of this proposition is that it is at the end of the school day, when everyone is happy and smiling and relieved, and not at the beginning, when on some days maybe there is not so much gaiety in the air, thereby avoiding the cauldron of the school drop-off.
For it is here, in the yawning early morning, when it becomes all too apparent that some folks just do not possess the morning gene. Amid the bustle of books and backpacks and lunch boxes, one must on occasion come into close quarters with a bunch of pampered, scowling, spoiled brats. The worst part: You have to deal with their kids, too.
Should one be fortunate enough to get ahead of the morning rush hour, upon retreat along the Society Turn gauntlet, passing those unlucky enough to still be ensnarled, which is most people, one senses a general stoicism. What's a commuter to do? Chill, bra'.
Expressions also of resignation are witnessed, looks, even, of defeat, like little fish about to go down the gullet of a whale.
Then, among a select few may be seen the shaking of fists, pulling of hair and gnashing of teeth. These ones are so uptight, if you fed them a lump of coal, it would not be unreasonable to surmise that the Hope Diamond would emerge from the other end.
So that's where all those Zircon diamonds come from.
But this is all chaff, dust in the wind, ancient history, on a sunny afternoon, carefree, as I pull up in the work truck, fresh from a landscaping job, glad for an excuse to quit early, the truck redolent of recently-distributed composted turkey manure. The girls are too diplomatic, or unfamiliar, to comment.
We all have to cram into the cab. Behind the front seat, in a tiny space are two fold-down jump seats, awkward and physically difficult to access. “Who wants to ride in the SECRET COMPARTMENT?!” You have to sell it.
“I do! I do! I do!” and the group of sweet girls, all pink hair-bows and rainbow sparkly unicorn mermaid shirts, transforms into a rugby scrum, all pushing and grunting and elbows in the neck, until three are left. One goes on the console and two sardine into the passenger seat.
We stop at the crosswalk for the most important and valuable person in the whole town, the crossing guard, an alert and improbably cheerful fellow from Minneapolis, as he steps into the road with his “STOP” sign held high, who deserves a salary equal to or greater than the superintendent, principal and mayor combined, for the countless lives he has saved from vehicular homicide.
Without him there would be mass mayhem between the straggling groups of adolescents, who, by definition, are the center of the universe, sullen, insolent and clueless, issuing from the school and stopping in the crosswalk to check their phones, and any number of in-a-rush, behind-schedule, under-the-gun contractors who don't have the time or patience to deal with that crap. Real hard-boiled eggs. It's the biggest case of hard-boiled eggs since the egg salad display at Zingerman's Deli.
We proceed. The onslaught begins.
“Hey, can we go to the grocery store? We need some snacks! Yeah! We need some candy! Yeah, we need some sprinkle donuts!”
“How about I go get a bunch of sprinkle donuts, and you guys can each have three sprinkle donuts for dinner?”
“That sounds delicious!”
“That ain't happening, girls.”
“I want Takis! I need Takis! If I don't get Takis, I will DIE!”
Takis are Cheeto-like snacks, molded from the leftover chemicals at the Pemex oil refinery in Monterrey. “Didn't you just puke from eating Takis?”
“Yes, but I still NEEEE-E-ED them!”
“What about Cheetos?”
Screams of delight. “Yes! Yes! Yes!”
“But whenever you eat Cheetos, and your parents ask if you had junk food, you say 'no,' but there's bright orange dust all over your face.”
“We'll eat them really fast, then wash our faces. They'll NEVER KNOW!”
“Are extra-crunchy Cheetos OK?” I'm being cruel.
“If you get us extra-crunchy Cheetos, You will be Joe Amazing!”
“Forget it girls; it ain't happening.”
“JOE STUPID! JOE STUPID! JOE STUPID!”
We make it across town and pull into the parking lot at the park. “Listen, girls: Amelia's Mom packed some snacks for you. Honey Stinger waffles. They're really good, they cost a million bucks and they're from Steamboat Springs.”
“Yuck! Gross! We're going to PERISH!”
Still, they take them, one girl, breathing heavily, trying to hook three out of the box. Off they go. One girl, famous for leaving a trail, leaves one pink soccer boot lying on the ground beside the truck. This girl could lose her spoon eating a bowl of corn flakes. Love her to death.
I run after them and give it to her. They continue on their way to the field in the dappled sunlight, into the future, a gaggle of giggling girls, their arms around each other, singing songs, skipping and dancing. Collectively, they are the hope of mankind. One turns and looks back.
“Bye, Joe Stupid.”
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
