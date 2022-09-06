DEAR EDITOR:
Thank you for your support during KOTO’s recent Summer Fund Drive! As our late cofounder Jerry Greene used to say, “No one has more fun fundraising than K-O-T-O.” He was absolutely right. And your generosity means the world to us. Because of you, KOTO remains pure non-commercial, non-underwritten community radio.
A special thank you to the following folks who enthusiastically served as Guest DJs on Friday, Aug. 19:
Sarah Holbrooke & The Incredible Pinterns
Astronauts Brewster Shaw & Joe Tanner
Rube Felicelli, Brad Zaporski and Terry Schuyler with SMPA
The lovely travel writer Maribeth Clemente
Natalie Binder and Jodie Wright with Camp V and One Architects
The incomparable Bärbel Hacke
Sarah and Judy Gluckstern (and Steven, in spirit)
Richie Parkhill and Erik Dalton aka “the nicest dudes in town”
Bravo, Guest DJs! We are so grateful you.
This Saturday, Sept. 10, KOTO will host a “Town Getdown” to thank the community for its unwavering support. Join us at the Telluride Transfer Warehouse for a rockin’ good time with local band Alan Booradley & Friends, as well as Dave Jordan & The NIA out of New Orleans! This is a free show, thanks to sponsor and longtime KOTO supporter Bill Fandel.
Our deepest love and appreciation for your support, Telluride. We could not do it without you.
KOTO staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.