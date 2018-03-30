We didn’t break up, me and Telluride. We’re just on an extended hiatus.
It’s not something I ever expected would happen. It was love at first sight, after all. When I drove into the box canyon for the first time in March 2006, it had just snowed a foot. The town was covered in white stuff, the mountains all a-sparkle under a new coat of white, the houses like gingerbread Victorians, the ski lifts right over there. I had moved here sight unseen, and I couldn’t believe my great good fortune. I actually had a job reporting at the local paper in this place; this breathtaking mountain town was my new home.
And for the next several years, it was a full-on, adventure-stuffed, giddy-with-glee love affair. I hiked and biked the trails, marveling at the beauty of the mountains, the secret treasures contained in their folds, the glory of the high country, the ineffable magic of an aspen grove awash in gold. I skied the mountain’s slopes, falling in love with the creaky lift and gladed terrain of Lift 9, the wild exposure of Prospect Ridge, the fall-line on upper North Chute, finding my heart’s content in one powder day after another. I threw myself into the festivals, attending sets of music until my back ached from dancing, queuing up for Mountainfilm movies, finding my way into TFF theaters. I heeded the call of Telluride’s social siren, attending theater performances, catching movies with friends, sallying up to the bar for beers, hosting dinner parties, grabbing après ski drinks. I rode my townie everywhere, and rarely left the box canyon but for the lure of desert adventures that awaited nearby.
But Telluride, a town coveted by so many, is a tricky partner. She can be sexy, alluring, fast, demanding, exacting and impossible to keep up with. Like the hot and slightly untrustworthy older guy you know you shouldn’t commit to, but you do anyway. Deep down your gut tells you it’s unwise, that you could end up burned or brokenhearted, but you can’t help yourself. The good parts are too good.
And the good parts of Telluride are this: high fives on a powder day, impromptu meet-ups with old friends while walking down the alley, the depth of talent and creativity in fellow locals, the caliber of musicians and thinkers who come to town, the graceful silhouette of Ajax, the tumble of Ingram and the way the community rallies like no other place I’ve witnessed in times of need.
But the other parts, the not-good ones, they exist, too. The astronomical prices of real estate cast a shadow over the chances of working folks to secure forever housing. To decide to stay here is to kill those dreams of a yard and garage, a garden in the back, some chickens and plenty of room for kids to play. The crush of tourists and havoc of festivals wears on one’s patience. The frenzied pace and big outdoor expectations get downright exhausting. She’s hard to keep up with, and can be aloof if you are left behind.
I first tried to break it off clean, with a new job, new start and new town — Durango. The slightly boring but trustworthy guy my parents would rather see me settle down with. The sensible option. But here was my error: I had already spent years cultivating my community in Telluride, getting to know the town’s history and moods and people. I had done a lot of growing up here. And that’s not something you can just replicate. I struggled to make it work with Durango, but it was a mistake from the get-go. I bolted within a year, boomeranging back into the arms of Telluride.
I’m glad I did. I had missed the community with all its quirks and colorful people. But this time, I found that town life no longer held the appeal it once did. I didn’t need Telluride like I used to, full-on and fiery. I had reached a different phase, a slower pace.
So I decided on a halfway break, and moved to Wright’s Mesa. Close enough to ski on powder days, take in the plays I love, hike the trails, but with a healthy distance from the frantic scene, the fevered energy that bounces off the box canyon walls. Out here, the sky yawns wide, the streets are empty and the biggest ruckus at night is barking dogs.
Nowadays, Telluride feels like an old lover. I still have loads of affection for her, but she’s no longer on the pedestal of perfection. The chips and cracks and flaws that we all have are visible. And really, we get along better now that we have a little distance.
