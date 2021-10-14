DEAR EDITOR:
As a concerned San Miguel County resident and physician, I would like to share reassuring info on vaccination for COVID-19. Two new studies, published in the Journal of the AMA and in the New England Journal of Medicine, found no difference in the rate of miscarriage for immunized versus unimmunized women. Outcomes for unimmunized pregnant women in the U.S. who get COVID-19 are worse than for immunized pregnant women. The physiologic changes of pregnancy alter a woman’s immune response to COVID-19 and infections such as influenza, tuberculosis and malaria. The CDC reported 22 deaths of pregnant women due to COVID-19 in the U.S. in August, while 97 percent of the pregnant women who were admitted to a hospital (for illness or labor) with a positive COVID-19 test during the pregnancy were non-immunized. COVID-19 is also associated with an increased risk of prematurity and NBICU admission for the baby. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists strongly supports appropriate immunizations in pregnancy, including COVID-19. I encourage anyone with questions or concerns regarding immunization and pregnancy to consult their medical provider ASAP.
Nancy Kerr, MD MPH
Fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
