Part of Second Chance Humane Society’s community education programming focuses on promoting responsible pet parenting, a short phrase with big implications. Responsible pet parenting involves a broad array of actions and decisions, most of which pets cannot make for themselves. Kinda like human kids.
Second Chance is not shouldering the duty of disciplinarian on the soapbox here, but instead offering education and encouragement to support pet parents in making the best choices for themselves, their pets and their greater communities. Second Chance is committed to maintaining our communities as pet-friendly, wonderful places to be a pet parent, a win-win for all.
There are the basic pet parenting responsibilities, such as providing us with good nutrition, wellness and medical care, appropriate and regular socialization and exercise, and proper training to be good mannered and safe pets in public. But responsible pet parenting reaches beyond the basics.
It is also about donning the role of ambassadors of pets and promoting pets in a positive light to those who do not have pets in their lives and who may even be uncomfortable around pets. This “ambassador” approach will support a society that more fully integrates pets into daily living, allowing those without pets to be more accepting and tolerant of pets, especially well-behaved ones, rather than seeing them as a nuisance.
From this perspective, it is important to not turn people off to pets. This is where it becomes very important to take extra care in following the basic responsibilities such as picking up your pet’s waste, not letting pets jump on people and keeping pets leashed in areas where that is required.
Responsible pet parenting considers the concept that public areas where pets are allowed are a privilege and not a right. Therefore, pet parents who ignore leash regulations in the few leash-restricted public areas that exist in our pet-friendly communities (citing various reasons as it being their dog’s right, or that their dogs behave better off leash, etc.) are potentially threatening the general community’s tolerance of dogs in public areas.
If you are diligently opposed to leashing your dog, I encourage you to refrain from taking your dog to leash-restricted public areas. There are plenty of trails and open space in this region where good mannered dogs can exercise without a leash.
In a perfect world all people and dogs coexist harmoniously, until such perfection is achieved, please accept your responsibilities as a pet parent and try to improve upon the relationships between people and pets rather than contributing to any discord. Ultimately, this approach will reduce homeless pet issues and pets like me (my name is Loki by the way) will be in greater demand, thus spending less time in the shelter and more time with families where we belong.
ABOUT ME
At just under two years old, I’m a handsome bully mix. Although being homeless really stinks, I am happy to be alive and willingly share my enthusiasm for the simple pleasures of life with whoever wants to. Because bully breeds are often misunderstood, I am looking for a home where people will understand my breed. I love long walks and just chilling out with my people, waiting for my one special person or family. Come meet me today!
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties for 27 years. Call 970-626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about our Emergency Response, Community Medical, Spay/Neuter, Volunteer or other services. View our shelter pets and services online at adoptmountainpets.org.
