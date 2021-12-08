In the course of two, blissful nights last weekend, I resumed my love affair with the Beatles. Peter Jackson, the disheveled and deeply imaginative film director, has shared his re-imagining of the Beatles film, “Let It Be,” transforming it from a dreary epilogue into a more joyful rendition of a month in the life of the best band ever. I stand by that declaration and “Get Back” only solidifies my opinion.
Like many of us, I am fit as a fiddle when it comes to viewing an eight-hour, three-part series. When it comes to bingeing, this was child’s play. But in terms of emotional investment, it stirred some long-banked embers in my heart. By the end of the credits, I’d been time-warped a half-century back in time, when George and John were not only still alive, but only 25 and 28-years-old. In 1969, the Beatles were teetering on the brink of ending their white-hot and relatively brief career as Fabs. Watching the film’s more painful bits was not unlike being in the same room with a bickering, about-to-be-divorced couple.
But the film put on display the very reasons the four lads from Liverpool got married, if you will, in the first place. Their chemistry is undeniable and electric, and their affection for one another is genuine. Music and friendship was forged in the sweaty clubs of Hamburg, where they played jacked-up, eight-hour sets to sailors, working girls, tourists and hustlers. “Mach schau!” the club owners demanded. When they returned to Liverpool, they had serious chops, new haircuts and stories to tell. With the addition of Richard Starkey on drums (they often call him RS in the film), their sound gelled and it wouldn’t be long before world domination, culture-shaping and soul-crushing fame took them far from Penny Lane and into the “toppermost of the poppermost.”
In “Get Back” we see a band whose personal, outside interests are well on the way to eclipsing their collective desire to make music as group. The strain is apparent and in the first episode, George quits the band. His gloom, before announcing his decision to leave, is palpable and heartbreaking. He’s bursting with new songs, but when you’re in a band with folks named Lennon and McCartney, those tunes are not just in the back seat, they’re in the boot.
The best thing about the film is watching the group’s creative process unfold. We witness the song, “Get Back,” emerge first on McCartney’s Hofner bass, little more than a propulsive beat and a scattering of unformed lyrics. By the film’s end, the song is a fully realized rocker being performed on a wind-swept rooftop in downtown London. Now, of course, we know all the words, but it’s incredible to “meet” the song as it grows from its infancy to groovy maturity. Seeing all the songs midwifed first on the movie set and later — and far more happily — in the Beatles’ basement studio at Apple, made me delirious with wonder.
It was the kind of wonder that gave rise to waves of goose bumps, unexpected sobs, and bursts of laughter. It was the kind of wonder you might feel going to a class reunion where everyone is still thin and hopeful. It’s difficult to explain the way the film has resonated with me. Why even write about it at all? Oceans of ink have been spilled about these guys, and yet the fascination — and yes, wonder — remains.
I think the best way to answer that is to acknowledge the musical, cultural and artistic influence the Beatles had, and still do have on me. They’ve been on my radar since Ed Sullivan. I would have never picked up a guitar if not for George. And since they have the singular status of being my “gateway band,” my entire life as a music writer, record collector, live music aficionado and living room guitar queen would be utterly something else without the Beatles. And that begs the rabbit hole of a question, what would I have become without them? I can only think boring. But that’s knowing what I know now.
Adam Gopnik wrote this for the BBC in 2012, reflecting on the Beatles 50 years after their first public appearance in 1962 with their new drummer, Ringo Starr.
“The Beatles' music endures above all because we sense in it the power of the collaboration of opposites. John had reach. He instinctively understood that what separates an artist from an entertainer is that an artist seeks to astonish, even shock, his audience. Paul had grasp, above all of the materials of music, and knew intuitively that astonishing art that fails to entertain is mere avant-gardism.
“We see the difference when they were wrenched apart: Paul still had a hundred wonderful melodies and only sporadic artistic ambition, while John still had lots of artistic ambition but only a sporadic handful of melodies. But in those seven years when John's reach met Paul's grasp, we all climbed Everest.”
In “Get Back,” we are invited into the studio where we are now privy to the songwriting magic that first sparked when John invited Paul, and then George, to join his band, The Quarrymen. For a too-short eight hours, Peter Jackson brought us back to Everest’s summit. It was so good to get back to where we once belonged.
