On June 24, my oldest daughter, Siri, turned 16. But instead of celebrating, we spent most of the day in utter despair about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Like many from her generation, Siri was saddened and a bit mystified about how something that seemed like such an essential right to half of America’s population could be obliterated so effortlessly. Weren’t we beyond such antiquated thinking?
My grandmother, Amy Cattley Rock, a gynecologist and obstetrician in Maine long before women typically did such things, would have felt the same. She spent her entire career in the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s caring for women whom few others cared about: poor, immigrant women saddled by too many children at young age, women who were looking for ways to rid themselves of the baby they were carrying, and women who had harmed themselves in an effort to do so. Like most states at the time, abortions in Maine were illegal and access to birth control was extremely limited. There was little opportunity for reform. All my grandmother could do was respond to the problem the way she always did when things got hard: get to work.
I wasn’t around when Roe v. Wade occurred but imagine Amy Cattley would have had the same prickly response to it that she had to most things that were far overdue, an early Lizzo: About damn time. She was a pioneer — the first female OB-GYN in Maine — but never wanted credit for doing so. It wasn’t in her nature to be noticed. A child of immigrants — whose sailor father had quite literally jumped ship and left them high and dry in New Zealand, leaving her mother to navigate the German U-boat-infested Pacific during the height of World War I — her feet were permanently deformed from the too-small shoes she wore when she was young. She applied and received a scholarship to Mount Holyoke College and wrote a letter to a benefactor of the college so that she could purchase a winter coat.
I never asked her why she became a doctor — she could be an irascible woman, especially when asked things that were obvious and bordering on sentimentality — but I imagine if I did, she would say something like it was a good way to make a living, never flushing out the truth of it, which was that it was the best way to help women like her mother who were poor and overwhelmed by raising children alone.
At her memorial service — which wasn’t allowed to be called such, true to her nature, she didn’t want anyone to fuss over her — women lined up to greet me and my family. One woman in her 70s pulled me aside. Her hands were shaking when she placed them on my wrist, but her eyes were steady, the color of the Atlantic lining the lawn we were standing on, a blend of gray and green and blue, the color of an ocean that has seen 10,000 heartbreaks and will see 10,000 more. “Your grandmother,” she said, “helped me when no one else would.”
Later the night of the 24th, I crawl into bed beside Siri. She’s been scouring Instagram, looking for a way to process the news. She’s an easy-going kid who doesn’t get rattled by much, but this upset has toppled her. She shares some of the more poignant reactions, including an illustration of a man carrying a concealed weapon beside a pregnant woman. Beneath it the caption reads: “Right to carry; Forced to carry.” She tells me people are protesting the celebration of July 4 and asks me if I might do the same. I pause to consider her question. The Fourth of July has always been one of the my favorite holidays, both for its celebration of summer and all that is good about America — its access to wilderness, its belief in democracy, its past role as a safe haven for immigrants. “Maybe,” I say, thinking of both this news and the tepid reaction to gun legislation. “But I’m not turning my back on this country,” I tell her.
Together, we pour over the different places to donate and settle on a hotline that provides free counsel to women in crisis. Siri wonders aloud if it might be a place she could volunteer when she’s older. It’s a very small step, but I can’t help but think that Amy Cattley would be happy with our efforts. After she got over her disgust with the predictable and patriarchal ways in which the world operates, her only response would have been the same as it was her entire life, to fight harder, or in her words: “Get to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.