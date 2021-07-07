“I’d do anything I got to do
Cut my hair, shine my shoes,
Keep on singin’ the blues
If I could stay here, in Johnny’s garden.” —Stephen Stills
What an extraordinary summer it has been so far. I probably say that most summers, but there is something about this one that has been particularly beguiling. Perhaps it’s the lustrous purples of the penstemon, which to me, seem more royal than ever. Maybe it’s the seven ducklings cruising the wetlands in a flotilla, staying close together as they forage for aquatic grub. Could be it’s the weather, by turns hot and dry, or cool and showery (more rain, please). In any case I’m barefoot. My favorite shoes are no shoes. The season’s near-perfection is tied together like the Dude’s rug by my garden. Such as it is.
For as little room as I have to grow things, I make the most of it. It’s mostly in containers, pots of varying sizes I haul onto the deck each evening to thwart the deer that run the ‘hood like the cloven-hoofed thugs they are. I have very little growing in the ground. I just don’t have the space, plus deer. My precious peony is caged so that her few, sun-starved buds can make their brief and showy appearance each July. Otherwise, the ungulates consider her a delicacy. They care not for my anguish, so I sacrifice the aesthetics of a cage-free bushy, heavy-headed peony, nodding in a sultry breeze, for wire mesh that protects the sexy pink petals I crave from becoming a deersnack. I’m into anguish-avoidance.
Nightly pot-hauling is my version of calisthenics. A couple of them are quite hefty and require smart, leg- and ab-driven lifting techniques that I reckon engage my core as well as anything. Come morning, I repeat the happy drill, often following my garden fairy muse and rearranging their placement. You can’t do that with ground-rooted plants.
Still, I do long for something larger and more permanent. I confess to walking neighborhoods in town where the moneyed folk employ our area’s talented and creative landscaping outfits all summer long. Thoughtfully plotted beds erupt in a series of blooms — when one species drops its petals, the next is opening up, as if on cue. And not a weed in sight. My scrappy little permanent garden is home to not only wooly thyme, columbine, yarrow, bleeding hearts, snow in summer, creeping phlox, periwinkle and bachelor’s buttons, but to dandelions, salsify, aspen suckers, random grasses, one sturdy rabbit brush (probably brought in via deer scat) and more dandelions. Like my Lennon-esque view of the world — imagine there are no countries — my garden eschews borders for an egalitarian co-mingling of whatever has the gumption to grow at this altitude. This summer’s unexpected delight is a chive from last year’s potted plant, a seed blown from the flower to an inhospitable crack between the pavers on the patio, where it improbably took root. When we’re shuffling patio furniture around, we’ll often cry out, “Watch out for the chive!” Things get wild at the casa, I tell ya.
Little miracles like seeds becoming full-fledged plants are the kind of miracles I embrace. It keeps the cruelness of the world at bay. That being said, my seeds this year were a bust. Last fall I diligently stored seeds harvested from four o’clocks, nasturtiums and sweet peas. I was rewarded with a single, sickly nasturtium. Even my pot seeds were puny. I gave up on all but two, spindly-stemmed sprouts and even then, sprinkled oat grass in the container with them. I mean, really, how does something that is technically a weed not grow? The oat grass is towering over what should be bushy Blue Dream plants.
As any humble gardener knows, failing is a part of gardening. Drought, deluge and deer all truck in disappointment. Too much water, not enough water, too much fertilizer, not enough fertilizer, dud seeds, insects, high wind, cat piss … it’s a wonder anything grows. When it comes to evolving my green thumb, I am nothing but patient (a rare example in my personality profile). I’m not afraid to hit the internet and when I’m in Norwood, I ply my garden goddess friend, Lin, with questions as we stroll her shaggy and bountiful oasis. She can keep the grasshoppers, though.
Whether it’s success or failure, gardening does wonders for my mental health in a world gone mad. Getting my hands dirty is balm for life’s indignities, and brothers and sisters, as you are well aware, the indignities and outrages are ceaseless. I’ve been listening to a lot of good hippie folk-rock lately, especially Crosby Stills Nash and Young. In the spirit of the 60s, when I was just a sapling, I lapped up the harmony-soaked idealism of that time. Going back to the garden, loving the one you’re with; my verging-on-young-adulthood-self utterly and completely Got. It. I still do. In fact, it’s the only thing that makes any sense at all to me. It’s why I spend so much time in the garden.
