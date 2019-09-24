DEAR EDITOR:
I am confused about the climate change demonstrators. Everything they want, they can have tomorrow. They do not need anyone’s permission or government approval to enact the changes they want.
They can stop riding in gasoline- and electric-powered vehicles (the electricity that electric cars require primarily comes from coal and natural gas plants). They can discontinue their natural gas and electricity usage (no heat, no lights, no iPhone). They can stop flying and stop eating beef. All purchases of plastics and other oil-based products can be discontinued.
They can buy a tent and a bicycle tomorrow, and show us they are serious about addressing climate change. However, as long as they drive, fly, light, heat and buy carbon-based products, you know their intensions are not sincere. All of these things they are free to do immediately, and no demonstrations are necessary.
I only ask one thing of the climate change demonstrators. I will leave you alone to pursue your non-carbon-based mission, and I will not demonstrate against you. Will you leave me alone if I don’t agree with you?
Dan Agan
Mountain Village
