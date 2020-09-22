DEAR EDITOR:
I am so pleased to see in the Daily Planet that fall tourism looks steady, and that the resort is planning for a safe winter. Like others, I also read with alarm the article about the substantial increases in COVID-19 cases among college-aged individuals. With this in mind, and from my experience as a COVID doctor with training in public health, I am writing to ask that everyone — locals and visitors alike — continue to take common sense precautions to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID to yourselves and others.
Wearing a mask has been politicized, but that should not be the case. A scientific study published in the health care journal Health Affairs showed that changes in the daily county-level COVID-19 growth rates were in part predicted by whether facemask use in public was mandatory. In fact, mandatory facemask use in public was estimated to have prevented more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases between March and May across 13 states that also had social/physical distancing mandates. The recommended masks are those that are medical, polypropylene, cotton/polypropylene blend or multiple ply fabric — not bandanas, neck fleeces or gaiters.
Some who have pushed back against public health measures are concerned about mental health consequences of these. Although we can discuss how much of the worsened mental health crisis in America is due to public health measures versus how much is due to the national crisis triggered by COVID, no matter what we believe we should all take steps to promote good mental health.
All of us can promote better mental health by staying in touch with loved ones, getting exercise outside, strengthening connections with our spiritual and faith traditions, eating healthy foods, getting enough sleep, and minimizing screen time on devices, including and especially “doomscrolling.” Anyone worried about their use of alcohol or drugs should reach out to their primary care clinician to get the help they deserve, including medications. All of us may also want to add to our phone contacts the numbers for the Colorado Crisis Line 844-493-8255 (also available via texting “TALK” to 38255) and the San Miguel Resource Center 970-252-6220 to share with loved ones who are struggling.
My thanks to all who are doing the right things to take care of each other.
Eileen Barrett, MD, MPH
Lulu City
