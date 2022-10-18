DEAR EDITOR:
The Telluride Education Foundation would like to thank the Telluride community for supporting our annual Fall Festival! This event helps to fund our student experiential opportunities in and out of the classrooms, teacher and paraeducator grants (master's programs, child care, home buying, commuting expenses and additional certifications/licenses), and social-emotional education for the community.
We also thank all of our volunteers, including our student volunteers from the Telluride High School Cross Country Team! This organization also shared in the proceeds raised from our event.
Thank you also to Chad Horning, Steve Gumble/SBG Productions (Jazz Fest, Blues & Brews), OAK...The New Fat Alley, Butcher & Baker, Cornerhouse, GoodLight, Pinhead Institute, Between the Covers, Tim’s Naturals, Telluride Eco Cleaners, Lunch Money, Ace Hardware and Practice Telluride. Our raffle would not have been possible without your support and generosity!
A special thanks for donations from The Market at Telluride (food, drinks, pumpkins), High Pie (pizzas), Telluride Coffee Roasters (coffee) and Telluride Gymnastics (inflatable bumper balls). And again this year, thank you Alpine Bank for your sponsorship!
Please save the date for our Christmas fundraiser starting Dec. 1.
Thank you again for supporting the Telluride Education Foundation and our schools! Please visit our website at tellurideeducation.org for more information and ways to get involved.
Lisa Vila Fischetti
Vice President
Telluride Education Foundation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.