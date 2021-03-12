DEAR EDITOR:
I would like to thank Peggy Raible of Telluride Sotheby’s International Realty. She helped my husband and I get into a Mountain Village condo 17 years ago. Today she helped us acquire a beautiful home. There were three offers on this home the first day. Peggy’s knowledge and experience helped our offer stand out. Peggy helped us sell our Mountain Village condo quickly and easily. We are grateful for her hard work and her passion for Telluride.
Thank you Peggy for making our dreams come true!
With gratitude,
Kat Kelly
