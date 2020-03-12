DEAR EDITOR:
The Telluride AIDS Benefit (TAB), a truly unique local grass roots organization, provided a magnificent event for our 27th year. Hundreds of people showed great compassion and generosity in producing and attending the shows, and I want to especially thank our donors and patrons for supporting our cause. Our beneficiaries help people with HIV/AIDS across Colorado and in Africa, which is support that is unavailable from other means. Our events are made possible by an army of local donors, endless hours given by volunteers and staff, including the student and adult models, the student show production team, and for the GALA production team led by John Rosenberg with the superb vision for direction and choreography by Katie Parnello, Jamie Jackson and Amanda Carlson. Lastly, I especially want to thank our Executive Director Jessica Galbo, Assistant Director Marissa Mattys and the benefit’s dedicated Board of Directors lead by Matt Hintermeister, who work year-round guiding TAB. The collective community effort is truly appreciated by our beneficiaries, helping many living with HIV/AIDS.
Ron Gilmer
TAB board member
