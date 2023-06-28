Can’t we all just save the planet? Yes, we can! But how? There’s a recipe for this: start with a mutual goal, mix in plenty of rational discourse, sprinkle with a little compromise, and bake to an effective solution. Serve warm with renewable energy subsidies to taste.
No matter where one falls on the political spectrum, we can mutually agree on the goal to develop more sustainable energy sources, Big Solar included. Respectful debate and the trick of juggling two ideas at once can help: some can feel the heat rising on the planet and in their bones. To them, the threat is existential, but they can acknowledge that others might not share their urgency. One can oppose the mega-solar installation proposed for Wright’s Mesa, while at the same time supporting photovoltaic applications where they make sense.
Just not in this backyard. Norwood claims the magnificent Lone Cone view corridor – the high grasslands, scrub oak and pinon/juniper woodlands where the deer and the elk play, where cows and sheep live together in harmony, and where the water is as precious as gold.
Aside from the NIMBY argument – and the fact that King Solar’s carbon footprint makes it one of the least efficient forms of “clean” energy – the most important case against the solar monster on the mesa is about public safety and ecosystem stewardship.
More to the point: The fire danger is intense here. There’s mostly drought. There’s a fragile, parched forest surrounding the proposed ocean of solar panels, similar to the terrain that blew up in the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona (and memorialized in “Only the Brave.”) The nearby Burn Canyon and Bull Draw Fires, two of the largest in Colorado history, destroyed nearly 40,000 acres in 2002 and 2018 respectively.
Mass-quantity petroleum-based solar panels and large-scale lead and lithium battery storage are some of the worst fire dangers on the planet. Google what a Tesla looks like when it burns to the ground, then multiply by a thousand. Melted panels produce poisons that contaminate soil and water. The life-force of Wrights Mesa, the Gurley Ditch, flows right through the proposed area.
Radiant heat generated off panels can kill trees a mile away – especially susceptible are the native pinon, juniper and ponderosa – and state law requires a wide swath of defensible space around the project’s gargantuan 1,000-acre footprint. On top of the heat, solar arrays throw shade that drastically reduces grassland growth for grazing livestock. For those who attended project developer OneEnergy’s presentation in Norwood last month, just try to forget those pleasant mental pictures of lambs frolicking among the panels.
And those panels get dirty fast. They need labor-intensive cleaning with water we don’t have to spare, and untreated contaminants wind up in the runoff. The land leveling required for such large solar arrays can lead to destructive erosion, now playing out in lawsuits around the country on similar installations.
Seattle-based OneEnergy promises a long construction project – great for local business in the short term but hard on scarce public safety resources. Emergency responders here are already spread too thin – OneEnergy’s estimated 300 workers a day going up and down Norwood Hill would increase call volumes and compromise the already-stretched West End safety window.
So, with all this science, it’s logical to conclude that solar projects on this scale should be built away from living things, precious waterways, flammable fuels, and breathtaking vistas. It would be reasonable to ask the opposing forces over at OneEnergy: why not build it farther west where there are fewer people, greater distances to swallow visual impact, and hardly any vegetation to threaten fire danger? OneEnergy has an answer: They’re going with the Gunnison Sage Grouse. The protected bird apparently rules the roost in western San Miguel County. It’s vote matters more than yours, so annoying humans can just back off!
In the spirit of community problem solving, what considerations are people, elk, deer, cows and sheep getting in return for such courtesy to a single, seldom-seen species? In the spirit of clear thinking, our stronger case should be considered over the pre-ordained safe spaces and comfort zones of the Gunnison Sage Grouse.
County commissioners put a six-month hold on the project, but given the fire danger alone, let’s make it permanent. Let’s keep talking toward realistic strategies that can actually achieve our mutual desire for a clean energy infrastructure. Us cooks in the kitchen want the same thing – if we could just get the sage grouse to play ball. Together, we can think our way through to the right renewable recipe that feeds a sustainable future.
John Metzger writes about smart growth, public safety and the rural renaissance from Norwood, Colorado.
