DEAR EDITOR:
I hope many of you have already voted in the hospital board election, but there is still time if you haven't. My name is Dan Caton, and I'm running to retain my seat on the Telluride Hospital District Board in the election on May 3. I'd appreciate your vote.
I know many of you well, as I have lived here for more than 10 years. I have been grateful to sit on the Mountain Village Town Council for almost seven years and have served as Mayor Pro Tem for almost five of those years. I've also served as a founding director on the SMART board, the gondola committee and others. But I'm not running for the hospital board as an elected official, but as a private citizen of the hospital district.
I have unique qualifications for this board. I have been a junior high teacher, an educational publisher, a management consultant and president of publishing companies, so I know how to handle difficult situations, think on my feet, seek collaboration and, most importantly, make decisions.
I first acted as more than a grateful patient of the medical center when I consulted on management practices last summer for the hospital board. When the previous CEO departed, they turned to me and, unanimously, asked me to act as interim executive director while they began a search for a new CEO.
I think I contributed a great deal to the operations of the Telluride Regional Medical Center (TRMC) in the succeeding months. We instituted professional procedures, hired some wonderful people, installed a new CT scanner and struggled through the huge surge of Omicron cases. But most of all, my respect for the staff and providers there grew to awesome admiration. They are skilled, empathetic, energetic and tireless, as many of you know.
When I stepped down from my work there, the board thanked me and offered me the board seat that had been vacated at the beginning of this year. I took the seat enthusiastically but humbly, knowing I had a lot to learn. So much is going on at TRMC, including changes in management, the struggles to keep fully staffed (as all businesses are finding), continued vigilance regarding COVID and its variants, and, of course, most important, the remaining steps to secure approval for a new critical access hospital and arrange its financing and deployment.
I'm eager to continue this work, and I hope you'll support me by giving me your vote. If so, I promise to work diligently to maintain the high quality of health care you've come to expect from TRMC, but at the same time elevate that level of care by helping this board and staff to build the new facility, which is well on its way.
And while you're at it, please vote "Yes" on Measure A on this ballot. It's crucial that we get overwhelming support for the borrowing that will help fund this most important part of our community.
Thank you. If you have any questions or would like more information, please feel free to email me at dcaton@gmail.com.
Dan Caton
Telluride Hospital District Board of Directors
