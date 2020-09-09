When I sat down to write this, somehow I thought it would be easier, straightforward, even. I’m writing about someone I’ve known the entirety of my life, a life I regard as a good long one, so far, but compared to what’s on Eleanor’s odometer, I’m only just beginning. Eleanor is my mother and she will be 90 Sept. 12.
Her family would have been gathering this week to honor her big day and her even bigger influence on all our lives. But Covid. My mother’s pluck is reflected in her reply when I asked if she wanted to be the center of what would, in all likelihood, be an epic Cheavens gathering to top them all. “Too risky,” she said without hesitation. Her doctor told her on a recent visit that she would live to be 100. She’s counting on it. And she’s definitely counting on the pandemic lifting its unwanted specter on all our lives. She wants to hug her kin and mingle shoulder to shoulder, rather than holler across six feet of safe space. And no damned masks, thank you very much. Not at this party.
We Cheavens party exuberantly and that’s how she wants it. And my mother knows how to be the queen bee. When she was still visiting me here most summers, I threw a little-known festival for her, Momfest. She is a lonely blue dot in a see of red in her current zip code. So when she came to Colorado, she felt she had found her tribe in my coterie of friends. Momfest celebrations were marked by endless flutes of champagne, sumptuous finger foods, a whiff of Colorado legal and all the politics she loves to talk with like-minded folks.
Eleanor is the daughter of an electrician/milkman and his third generation German bride. Feeling the residual whiffs of the Great Depression, the Seemars lived frugally, but the little house on Sunrise Avenue in New Canaan, Connecticut, was filled with love. My feisty mother was a head-butter of a teen and something of a rebel. But she practiced the piano dutifully and, like me, music has grounded, challenged and soothed her her entire life. She was popular in high school and was involved in sports, theater and music and loved hanging out with her friends. Anything but be home, she has told me, you see, she shared her bedroom with her old, blind, German-speaking grandmother. I. Cannot. Imagine. My grandparents had a mantle clock that struck on the hour and half-hour. A single chime was the half-hour. One night, Eleanor snuck in after curfew and thought she had made it home with the household being none the wiser. At breakfast the next morning she was asked what time she arrived home. Before she could answer, her grandmother replied, “I don’t know what time it was, but the clock struck one.” It’s a beloved family story now. Mother seethed at the time.
After a desultory stab at college (where she was told she could be a teacher or a housewife), she went to work in the city, landing a job in the typing pool at Look Magazine. Her life was a whirl of parties, dating, commuting and working until she met my dad. Their love was instantaneous and they married in 1955 and remained together until his death 11 years ago. She had we three maroons, my brothers and me, launched us, and then got back to the life she imagined for herself. At 60, she earned her college degree and several years after that, got her masters. It opened my eyes to the possibilities that exist — as an older woman, as a married-with-kids woman, as someone that does not let a goal go unmet. I thought I would explode with pride.
Today, she lives close to my brothers. In fact, one is her housemate. I speak with her regularly and try to get to Tyler as often as possible, though Covid crushed both my planned trips this year. This week, I should be there, party planning, cooking and talking ‘til the wee hours over cocktails.
There are so many remarkable things about my mom. Her influence on me is deep and wide. We share a love for music and literature, art and nature. I love to cook, having grown up being fed her home-cooked meals inspired by cultures around the world. (Hot dog night was only for when we had a sitter or the folks wanted to eat something gross like liver and onions.) Her sense of style vastly surpasses mine. She is elegant and harmonious. I am more bohemian-rocker and mountain-eclectic.
When Dad died, my brothers and I were confident she would endure, thrive, even. And she has. She is of a generation in which women did not often handle finances but she’s learned (with no small amount of cussing, believe me). A true adept in the kitchen, she became creative with single-person cooking, but still cooks for my brother. She loves watching the birds on her patio and Rachel Maddow, blasting Beethoven and Trump. She’s irreverent and intellectual, bawdy and refined. Her thumb is a green one and her small hands stretch more than an octave on the 88s. She’s a whiskey-sipping, Willie Nelson-loving Yankee stuck in Texas, and she can be a firecracker at a gas station, so incensed she can get over, well, lots of stuff. I love talking to her. We both can’t believe she’s going to be 90.
And though she wouldn’t say she is, with age has come patience. See, Eleanor loves a good party, and her 90th is one she can wait to throw. Cheers to you, Eleanor.
