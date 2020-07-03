File Fact: July 13, 1878, the townsite of Columbia was incorporated by the unanimous decision of all 28 voters.
45 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, June 26, 1975
Three Charged For Obscenities
Sheriff Fred Ellerd has charged three Telluride residents with “directing obscene language at another person in a public place,” a misdemeanor.
Specifically, Ellerd charges that Monica Gardiner and Steve Catsman, operators of the Senate, and Rick Silver[was that supposed to be Silverman, by chance?], occupation unknown, shouted obscenities at Mike Hopkins, Leo Konkel, and Richard McNamee.
Hopkins has been identified as the informant in the drugs busts of last week. Konkel and McNamee were agents of the Colorado Organized Crime Strike Force who worked on the busts.
[You gotta love it.]
From the The Telluride Times, July 10, 1975 issue
Town Gnashes Teeth Over Faulty Fourth; ‘No More!’
The Telluride community went on its annual post-July 4 binge [at the town council meeting] with an orgy of cross-recriminations.
For an hour and a half a packed house at Town Hall, mostly long-time residents, harangued the town board. The only consensus reached in the discussions was that YOU were responsible for the mess, not me.
This has been an annual affair for at least the past five years. Each time one and all have vowed that NEXT year there will be no Fourth of July celebration, or it will be “family-oriented.”
Tune in next May when the annual crawfishing will again begin.
[Well, there wasn’t one this year, but it’s no one’s fault, except COVID-19]
From the same issue
From the same July 10, 1975, issue
Culllman, Fortune, Wright Win Lunar Cup Races
Duncan Cullman, director of racing for Telluride Ski Area, took top honors in the Third Annual Lunar Cup races held July 6 in Tomboy Basin in connection with the July 4 celebration.
This is the third time the local speedster has taken the trophy in the men’s professional class.
Judy d’Angelo of Telluride took second place in the women’s division.
About 200 spectators made the trip up Tomboy Road to the race site, according to Michael Brown [that was before the “J.”], race chairman.
35 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, July 11, 1985
Small plane crash-lands on ski area slope
Three people got a most surprising look at the new Mountain Village last Saturday morning at 11:30 when a Cessna 182 single engine plane crash-landed on the lower Misty Maiden ski run. Miraculously the occupants of the plane walked away without serious injury.
The plane’s impact occurred at the 9,800 foot mark of elevation, near the bottom of Lift Three.
“The pilot was flying around the new airport site and then flew into the Mountain Village when he hit a down draft and couldn’t climb. There wasn’t room to turn, so he crash the plane into the ski area,” said Undersheriff Sky Walters who investigation the accident.
The bottom of the plane was badly torn up, but the wings remained intact. Gas fumes remained strong a long time after the plane went down. Pieces of under body and wheels were scattered over a 70 foot area.
The pilot, Mark Kennedy, 33, of Steamboat Springs, suffered a broken nose. “We reached stall speed (about 70 mph). At that point we knew we were going in,” he told The Times.
There were eyewitness accounts given by some residents of the Last Dollar Estate directly across from the crash site on Deep Creek Mesa. One of the homeowners’ concerns regarding the new airport has been the safety of surrounding property from accidents.
Meanwhile, while this drama was unfolding in the ski area, seven miles away another craft was going down. A hang glider piloted by Tin Altic of Telluride collided with the Unruh house next to the baseball field during the fast pitch tournament.
23 YEARS AGO
From the Telluride Times-Journal, July 5, 1990
Telluride Repertory Theatre to perform first summer production
The Telluride Repertory Theatre Company is the kind of locally grown produce that will get gobbled up quickly.
Five locals have taken their future into their own hands, cooperating in a community oriented venture that is not paying theater troupe by attending TRTC’s entertaining performances.
Their first production, the “1890s Goodtime Society Follies” premiers tomorrow at the Nugget Theater. Two repeat performances are scheduled on Saturday and Sunday, all shows start at 8:30 p.m. and run for 90 minutes.
“This show is shoot ‘em up comedy, sing and dance western saloon entertainment,” says founding member Angela Cavins. “We’ll have great singing and a fantastic band.”
The performance will feature the talented local musical trio of Paul Persons, Ulli Sir Jesse and James March. Stay tuned for the announcements of future live theater productions from TRTC.
[The REP celebrates its 30th anniversary this summer. I am proud to have been the secretary of its board of directors for many years and its pianist and sometime musical director.]
Bobbie can be contacted at bobbies@telluridecolorado.net. Comments are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.