After a prolonged and glorious Indian Summer, the change of the season is upon us, witnessed by snowdrifts in the front yard and icy roads. It would be lovely and wonderful to report that the dominant scent of the new time of year is the invigorating tang of freshly cut evergreen boughs, but, sadly, this is not the case.
The sort-of-scientific explanation for this is that the lower barometric pressure of incoming storm systems creates an atmospheric vacuum that sucks a certain perfume from everyone’s septic system and out through their roof vents. This means that the system is working. It also means, should one forget or neglect to install a charcoal air scrubber on their vent, that instead of the holiday aroma of hot chocolate and peppermint, we are left with one great, big, huge, rotten egg salad sandwich.
With wrinkled noses, then, we forge into the new year, with ice skates sharpened, blue wax on skis, and union suits freshly laundered, whether they needed it or not. Which they did. With this freshened attitude, highlights of the season past — rainbows and alpenglow, foraging for mushrooms and asparagus — shine like stars and propel us forward, lifting us from all the bad news, catastrophic storms and political buffoonery with which we have been barraged. Among noteworthy moments:
All season long, from early bike rides at Phil’s World, Boggy Draw and the Rat’s Trails, to mid-season after-work jaunts up the pass, I couldn’t help but notice that every time I went over a rock or hit a hole with any kind of speed, that my front shock would go “clunk,” bottom out and the rest of the ride would be nose down, like a dragster. In response, I did the only sensible thing: Before every ride I pumped it back up.
Things came to a head on an October ride on the White Rim. After a cold night, the shock especially flat, I maybe over-compensated and pumped it up extra hard before we dropped down the Schafer switchbacks, full of excitement. As often happens with a big group full of excitement at the beginning of a ride, we tooled along at a healthy clip. Then I came upon a bumpy stretch and, despite unweighting and pulling up on the handlebars, there came a loud and comic “pop!”
The shock shriveled like a punctured balloon, the gasket on top blown up the tube. I pounded it back down with the help of a stick and a rock and, being extra smart, locked out the shock. This sort of worked, and I was able to continue, gradually sinking, reenacting all the rigid-frame upper body workouts of eighties-era bike tours. What is adventure, anyway, without a little physical discomfort? Ya know, you get down on the White Rim, and you realize that this is where you need to be.
Back home, I got the shock rebuilt — a fantastic improvement — and was told it was on its last legs. To the bitter end then, with gusto.
Among the many hikes this year — venturing into high basins, loops through the woods, sunset strolls up and down the lane — one that stands out is a May Day visit to Trough Springs Canyon out on Hatch Point. A convoluted and improbable trail, built a century ago by industrious stockmen, brought us down, as we thrilled to the dry earth under our feet after months of slush and Sorels, to a canyon bottom lined with cottonwoods and pools.
We found a little waterfall and put our feet in the cooling water beneath it, some kind of little black grass waving on the lip of the pour-over. When it was time to leave and we put our shoes back on, we couldn’t help but notice that some of the black grass was stuck to our feet. Looking closer, we saw that it was wriggling: It wasn’t grass at all, but little worms.
But wait, aren’t worms that stick to your feet called leeches? We jumped around wiping those things off us, shuddering like Humphrey Bogart as Mr. Allnut with the gin and cigars, big, fat leeches all over him, in “The African Queen.” There was no blood, though. Maybe they were just worms after all.
Back up top, we took in the view at the Anticline Overlook. I must have been a little tired, took a careless step, brushing the outside of my right foot on the sharp edge of a boulder and ripped open my $175 Hokas. I was hopping mad at whoever put that rock there.
Recognizing an immature and irrational reaction, back at camp I calmed down, put some duct tape on the inside of my shoe over the hole — this was pure genius — so that my little toe didn’t stick out. You know why? Because the only thing worse than stubbing your big toe, is stubbing your little toe.
Last spring, after a Covid case shut down The Little One’s class at school for a couple weeks, we dutifully reported to Lawson Hill for a mandatory Covid saliva test. At the appointed time, however, my mouth was as dry as the dusty desert and not a dribble could be summoned. I noticed some of The Little One’s sour gummy vitamins and, clever gent, desperate for results, popped one in my mouth. It worked right away, almost too well, and the saliva came out until it frothed over the top like a stein of Paulaner at Oktoberfest.
The nurse lady regarded the specimen cup with horror, not because of the volume, but the color, a gummy-influenced pale yellow. I assured her it wasn’t a urine sample. In the end, I tested negative for Covid, but positive for pineapple.
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
