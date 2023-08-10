Dear Editor,
In the past, I have written letters regarding traffic concerns related to affordable housing on Diamond Ridge. When fully built out, the own traffic study shows an increase of 5,304 car trips a day on Last Dollar Road (a car trip is one car in one direction). By means of comparison, the recent volume of car trips is approximately 330 per day.
There is currently a revised East End Master Plan (EEMP) which proposes to change any residential Land Use Category to a Community Housing Zone District (CH Zone). This may impact areas in San Bernardino, Ilium, Ski Ranches, West Meadows and areas adjacent to Ophir to name a few. This is in addition to the 88 homes and 150-room hotel proposed in the 19.7-acre development at Society Turn, the 38-acres rezoned in Norwood and the 56 acres in Ilium.
All these potential developments have one thing in common…they need to use the Society Turn roundabout to access the Town of Telluride.
It was at this point that I had my “eureka moment.”
While traffic studies use numbers of existing traffic patterns to forecast future traffic patterns, they don’t take demographic changes into consideration. Currently, many of the residents in the affected areas don’t travel to work during rush hour and don’t have children attending public schools. By definition, residents of affordable housing will be commuting daily to and from work and will likely have children attending school.
Currently, on school days, Deep Creek Mesa residents take 30 minutes to get to school and those driving from Ophir are backed up on Hwy. 145 beyond the entrance to Mountain Village. How much longer will it take these commuters when there are thousands of additional car trips driving to and from Telluride during these same peak hours?
Has the EEMP Advisory Group taken the traffic situation into consideration?
Do they have any idea what the carrying capacity is of San Miguel County and the number of people and automobiles that a region can support without environmental degradation?
Given the drastic increase in the number of commuting automobiles, has an environmental study been performed to ascertain how having thousands more cars on the road, many of them idling, will impact air quality? Has there been a study as to how wildlife will be impacted? It is my understanding that none of these studies have been performed.
We have a group of unelected officials (apparently without any related expertise) determining the future of San Miguel County. Keep in mind that any miscue is irreversible.
And, if that weren’t enough, in town, Lot “L” is being configured to have a multi-story parking structure to accommodate up to 960 vehicles. Can you imagine the time needed or the amount of air pollution dispersed getting in or out of a nearly thousand-car parking structure? Rather incongruous for a town with a 30-second “No Idling” law. To better understand the impact of the proposed structure, according to Parkopedia, the Colorado Convention Center in Denver accommodates 1,000 parking spots.
Sincerely,
Harvey Roisman
