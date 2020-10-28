DEAR EDITOR:

Since the beginning of the school year, I have been mentoring with Jim Loebe, the director of the gondola. I chose to mentor with Mr. Loebe because I thought the gondola would be a very interesting machine to learn about. I hoped to learn about the mechanical aspects of the gondola, and so far I have learned so much more than I thought I would. Going up above the stations was very interesting and a lot more complicated than I thought. I believe I will use the information from my mentorship to help me choose a career path. If I continue to enjoy my mentorship, I may do something similar in the future. This mentorship has helped me to understand how to meet certain goals and create trust. I would absolutely recommend a mentorship to all of my fellow students because it helps you understand how to act professionally and learn more about how the real world works.

River Albrecht

Telluride High School