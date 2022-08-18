DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Harvey Roisman. I recently submitted two letters to the editor regarding traffic-related issues linked to the proposed Diamond Ridge affordable housing and medical center development projects. In the Planet’s Aug. 10 article, penned by Editor Justin Criado, regarding Mountain Village exploring affordable housing in Ilium, he noted how the various organizations involved discussed planning and coordinating their efforts. While that point appears to be obvious, I don’t trust our various governmental agencies to be working in tandem. Rather, I see the potential for a slow-motion train wreck. According to my friends that live in Ophir and work in town, when school is in session, the roundabout is backed up to the entrance of Mountain Village and beyond.
Based upon previous research, I believe that Diamond Ridge alone, according to the county’s own traffic study, when fully built out, will add over 5,000 car trips a day, and in my opinion, likely to cause traffic to come to a standstill. Exacerbating matters, there is also more construction planned in Norwood, a Four Seasons Hotel in Mountain Villagn, and the list goes on.
The only thing that all of these developments have in common is that they all need to use the Highway 145 roundabout to pretty much get anywhere.
Just how bad can government be? A bit of history: In the mid-1990s, the Telluride Town Council agreed to take over, in perpetuity, responsibility from CDOT (Colorado Department of Transportation) for caring for the Spur, the roadway leading out of town. This was done as a safety measure to protect bikers — have CDOT pave Highway 145 and build a bike path parallel to the highway. In or around 2011, the Spur and the bike path had become roadways riddled with potholes. Problem was that the town couldn’t afford to properly repave Highway 145. Instead, they chose to put on, what at the time was referred to as an “overlay,” and reduce the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph. They never repaved the bike path. Some of the suggestions from council — I kid you not — were to return it to a dirt road or make it a toll road. An epilogue to the story: After taking over the Spur and the multi-million-dollar costs associated with caring for it, Town Council reversed course and permitted bikers to again use the “unsafe” Spur. So now, bikers can again use the Spur, and Telluride has taken over what should have remained an ongoing multi-million-dollar CDOT expense. When we will literally have multiple thousands more drivers, who will fix the Spur, and what will the speed limit be? I believe the big city expression for this type of traffic is “stop and go,” or in the local parlance, “bumper-to-bumper.”
Harvey Roisman
Telluride
