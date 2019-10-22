DEAR EDITOR:
I did not vote for the library. Fortunately, wiser folks prevailed and it passed by two votes. It has become the community center and the glue that holds us all together.
I am voting yes on ballot issue 6A.
Linda J.Miller
Telluride
