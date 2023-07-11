Ann (Swift) Shaw, painter of landscapes and overall very nice person, died on Dec. 21, 2022, in Ouray with her daughter and son-in-law beside her. She started battling an unknown illness in late July that brought on encephalopathy and then congestive heart failure, the latter of which took her life.A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 15, at Montrose United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m.
Predeceased by parents George and Bernice (Henn) Swift of Ouray and spouse Rodney Shaw; survived locally by her daughter, Enid (Doug) of Ouray and cousin(s) Patty Ratliff and Josh Myres of Montrose. Also, son Edmund (Susan) and their four children (Lowell, Oona, Henry, Imogen) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; siblings Carol Clark, Rich Swift and Bill Swift; children Enid Shaw-Richards (Doug); Edmund Shaw (Susan) of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ann grew up in Lakewood, Colorado, always knowing she wanted to be a painter. Ann studied at Reed College, in Portland, Oregon, where she met her spouse Rodney Shaw (figure sculptor, d. 5/2014). Ann received her BA in Philosophy from University of Chicago in 1964.
During Rodney’s early years teaching art they had a variety of living and traveling adventures, residing in Chicago, Illinois, Puerto Rico, Italy and Athens, Georgia. While in Athens, Ann studied watercolor painting with Lamar Dodd; thereafter her preferred medium was watercolor. They resided in Burnsville, North Carolina, for 15 years before relocating to Norwood, Colorado, to be closer to Ann’s parents (and the Rocky Mountains). One reason they chose Burnsville was for the scenery. Following Rodney’s passing, Ann moved to Montrose, Colorado, where she developed a wide circle of friends. Ann sang in the choir in Montrose as she and Rodney had done in many of the places they lived. Their home in Norwood provided a 360-degree view of the mountains giving a daily opportunity for Ann to paint her favorite subjects, mountains and sky.
Ann’s mental acuity declined in recent years. She suffered a stroke and later a concussion before succumbing to congestive heart failure. She had worked diligently to maintain her physical fitness, running and exercising regularly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.