DEAR EDITOR:
On Dec. 6, Mountain Munchkins, the child care and day care facility located at Village Court Apartments in Mountain Village hosted its biggest and best Family Date Night event yet, raising funds for our scholarship program and new playground.
I would like to thank the following business and people for their generosity. We couldn’t have done it without you!
Thank you to: 221, Ace Hardware, Ajax Cleaning, Alpine Lodging, Alpino Vino, Bliss and Bang Bang, Bas Afman, Breathe, Bridal Veil Floral, Brown Dog, Butcher and Baker, Cale Cramer, Cars and Colors Festival, Chambers Squier, Club Red, Coffee Cowboy, Corey Bush, Courtney McClary Yug, Cumulus Telluride, Durango Blues Train, Easyrider, Eco Cleaners, The Laundromat, Element Hotel Denver, Flower’s by Ella, Emily Ballou, Evoke, Fairmont FKL Himmel Spa, Felt, Fuel, Get Outside Media, Gracie Everitt, Ghost Town, Peace of Cake, High Alpine Coffee, High Pie, Hook, Jagged Edge, La Piazzeria, Lance Waring, Lauren Wood, LifeFeeling Photography, La Pizzaria, Limeloop, Lumiere with Inspirato, Mangala, Mixx, Montrose Rec Center, Mountain Adventure Equipment, Mountain Limo, Mountain Lodge, Mountain Munchkins teachers, The National, New Sheridan Hotel and Chophouse, Oak, One to One Mentoring, Overland, Patrick Dyar, Pedal Den, The Pinhead Institute, Poachers Pub, Pure Beauty and Wellness, Quench Beverage Consultant, Sheridan Arts Foundation, Side by Side, Silverton Mountain, Teller House, Avalanche, Sol Paddleboards, Studio G, Smuggler’s and Sidework, Sweet Creations, Telluride AIDS Benefit, Telluride Blues & Brews, Telluride Bootdoctors, Telluride Brewing, Telluride Bottleworks, Telluride Center for Dentistry, Telluride Chiropractic, Telluride Conference Center, Telluride Daily Planet, Telluride Gymnastics and CrossFit, Telluride Horror Show, Telluride Jazz Festival, Telluride Skate Camp, Telluride Sleighs and Wagons, Telluride Sports, Telluride Theatre, Telluride Toggery, Telluride Truffle, Telluride Tire and Auto, Telluride Ski and Golf Company, TMVOA, The Golden Crumb, The Liberty, The Victorian Inn, Tim’s Trauma Balm, Tito’s Vodka, There Bar, Town of Telluride Parks and Rec, Two Skirts, Tracks, the Town of Mountain Village, The Village Table, The Palm Theatre, Jacqui McCormick, Virginia Kile, Zia Sun, Zinque, and Wagner Skis.
We look forward to including you all again next year! Much gratitude!
Dawn Katz
Mountain Munchkins director of child care
