DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of myself and my Girl Scout troop, I would like to give a sincere “thank you” to the Telluride Elks Lodge and, in particular, Mr. Mike Metz for all of their help with our pasta dinner to help us fund our mission to go to Space Camp. The Elks Lodge made a generous donation to help us achieve our goal. Mr. Metz met with us to talk about the meal, he ordered the food, helped us prepare and serve the food, and he set up and cleaned up with us. As you can see, Mr. Metz really went above and beyond to help our event be a success, so thank you so much to the Elks Club.
Vivian Julia
Girl Scout Troop 16236
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.