The road dwindled to a faint track and ended at a sandstone promontory pointing west. Walking out onto the prow of segmented blocks, which afforded an expansive overview, I could finally figure out exactly where I was. It wasn’t where I wanted to be.
Or at least where I had intended to be; that was far below, in Saucer Basin, a large bowl-like park surrounded by cliffs, dotted with sandstone domes. I had entered the basin from the east, but while concentrating on a clean slalom line through the many patches of cacti, had missed the turn-off. The fact that my tires were maybe a little threadbare didn't help, but it’s not a perfect world, and carnage had been avoided so far.
The river wound its way around a couple entrenched meanders still further below, bordered by tall cliffs, the adjacent River Road curiously empty on a Sunday afternoon. Perhaps this was because of the lateness of the hour; the sun had already gone from pale canary to tangerine and precious little sky remained between it and the horizon. The heat of the afternoon floated up now out of the rocks. Shadow-play from gathering clouds moved across the jumbled cliffs and mesa-tops. A fleeting sense of defeat was shelved.
An afternoon to do as I wished had fallen unexpectedly into my lap and a dash to the Wild West End had been made, with the intention of finding a way through Saucer Basin to the Shamrock Trail. This folly could fairly be blamed on David Lavender, whose essential local history “One Man’s West” included descriptions of “a mustache of a trail,” clinging to the lip of a ledge 500 hundred feet above the river, down which cowboys rode “with just the tips of our boots in the stirrups, ready to leap clear … ”
After reading this, for a few seasons, on trips through the Dolores River Canyon, I would stop the headlong rush home long enough to pull over and study the hillside, identifying the likely shelf described in the book. One spring day, we parked downstream from the Uravan townsite and bushwhacked along the hillside, scrabbling through the sage until we came upon the hint of a trail, which as it climbed became more distinct.
We had followed the trail, traversing the canyon on a ledge between two tiers of cliffs high above the river – yes, this had to be the fabled Shamrock! – and up a steep, eroded gully to where the trail climbed through a notch, which was blocked off – by stockmen, we guessed – by a tangle of tree trunks and branches. Beyond, an inviting trail meandered into what we guessed was Saucer Basin. This was 20 years ago.
Now, the Shamrock Trail has claimed its rightful place as queen of singletracks in the long overdue West End mountain biking boom. The question, gazing from far above, was how to get down there. No civilized way through the cliffs could be discerned.
A faint suggestion of a trail could be seen climbing in and out of washes, traversing the floor of the basin. It was guessed that this was the mystery trail from 20 years ago. After all, how many trails could there be down there? If it could somehow be gained with what daylight remained, a joyful reunion with the Shamrock might be achieved. I backtracked.
One good thing about retracing a route is that on the return, it’s a whole new trail, with different points of view. So it was that, below the ruins of an old uranium mine, the remains of some switchbacks descending to the floor of the basin was spied. To reach them, the bike was shouldered – they don’t call it hike-a-bike for nothing – and a series of boulder-strewn tailings was carefully negotiated, grateful for the absence of Geiger counters.
Yes, there used to be a path here that dissipated into a washed-out gulch at the bottom. Crosscountry it was then, along a shoulder, until a “Eureka!” moment was achieved, after scrambling up the steep cutbank of an arroyo, the sun still warm and golden, with the intersection of a lovely little trail containing the tracks of a half dozen bike tires. Never follow someone else’s tracks, by the way, on skis, bikes, or by foot, if you don’t already know where they go. Loathe to climb back out, with nothing to lose, I followed.
Through meadows of bunchgrass studded with hedgehogs and prickly pear the trail wandered, becoming braided, the bare rock of creekbeds utilized for their clean passage, then coalescing on a shelf below the cliffs recently travelled. Embraced by familiar long finger shadows cast by junipers in the dying sun, the trail became delightful and friendly, descended slightly, then – Eureka! – we arrived at the good ol' log-jammed notch. Sometimes, things just go your way.
Too late to enjoy the Shamrock descent, a shortcut trail to the river, down a big alcove that breaks through the cliffs, was taken, and in short order a leisurely pedal in the cool evening shadows along the river was enjoyed. Along the San Miguel, the swollen river was level with the surface of the road. In three different spots river cobbles and mud showed where the road, squishy but rideable, had recently flooded.
Emerging from the canyon, barricades facing the other way announced “Road Closed.” This was why there was no traffic. I’m like a detective.
It must have been somewhere along those last few miles up an old dirt road lined with goats’ heads that the thorns in my front tire were picked up; in the morning it was flat. After West End forays it’s actually the exception, and a pleasant surprise, to find all the air still in there. A little smile while the tube was patched, small price to pay for having found a way.
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
