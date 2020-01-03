File Fact: Telluride’s First Baby — Mabel Reddick Thomas, the “first white child” (according to reports) born in Telluride, celebrated her 99th birthday in California, Sept. 20, 1979. Her father was Telluride’s first postmaster.
20 YEARS AGO
From the Telluride Weekly Planet, Jan. 7, 2000
Locals documentary premiere on Sundance channel
“Fire on the Mountain” is a film about the 10th Mountain Division, the U.S. elite mountain infantry active during WWII. The award-winning documentary, written, produced and directed by locals Beth and George Gage, will premiere in its entirety on Robert Redford’s Sundance channel Jan. 8, 2000.
30 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times-Journal, Jan. 11, 1990
Editorial: We cannot remain merely a ski resort
By Jim Davidson, Publisher/Editor
[Note: 1989-90 was a really bad snow year, thus prompting this prescient editorial]
Until the 20th century mankind regarded winter as an enemy. Winter, in short, was a pain in the rear, but the forces of nature cared not for the preferences of man. Snows fell uncontrolled, either in time or quantity. Then came modern man, frustrated by the limitations snow placed on his ability to move around and determined to dominate, if not manipulate, nature once again. He invented skis. Man had transportation. But also needing entertainment, he turned that transportation into sport. And, needing wealth, he turned that sport into business. Big business.
And, suddenly, there was no such thing as too much snow. It never fell soon enough, piled deep enough, or lasted long enough. Even when man learned to manufacture his own snow, there was never enough snow. [We just can’t] pray for snow and cause it to fall often and in deep piles.
We must have balance in this resort business, living as well with snow as without it, living as well without snow as with it. For we can never know — week to week, month to month, year to year — we can never know. Perhaps someday we will achieve perfect balance, moving effortlessly through our resort services with each change in the climatic conditions, irrespective of what those changes might be. We’ll let the weather guide us, not ruin us. We’ll move in concert, with, not against, natural conditions. We’ll adapt. And Telluride is adaptable. Already, in the face of unexpected weather, we’ve moved away from a dangerous reliance on alpine skiing. We’ve resurrected horseback rides. We’ve injected new life into off-mountain sports. We’ve embraced cultural activities. We’ve marketed special events. We’ve made the best of what we have. But we must understand these concepts of balance and adaptation better. How else will we be ready for a summer of endless rain?
40 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, Jan. 10, 1980
Sleigh service suspended
Telluride’s much touted horse-drawn sleigh service was suspended until further notice. [I reported on its start-up a few weeks ago]. The move was based on concerns expressed by Telluride’s mayor Jerry Race and by town council and Parking and Transportation Commission member Kimble Hobbs.
Race explained that the lack of snow has cut seriously into Telluride tourism, and the sleighs have had very few riders. The sleigh service has been costing the town $128 per day since two sleighs went into operations each day for eight hours per day.
But wait….
From The Telluride Times, Jan. 17,1980
Sleigh service will resume The sleigh service will resume with two sleighs operating during the week. Maps of the transportation loop will be available throughout the town. [Talk about beating a dead horse.]
50 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, Jan. 9, 1970
Zoline to try new trail
Joseph T. Zoline, the driving force behind the proposed ski development, is scheduled to arrive in Telluride with some of the planning experts who helped design the trail now cut to the west of Bald Mountain. Zoline has not yet seen the new trails with snow on them.
The main run — named Ed’s Run in honor of Forest Service Ranger Ed Browning of Norwood — has been cut directly up the mountain from the Adams Ranch. Another run has been cut below Prospect Basin, and a third trail has been cut connecting the top part of Ed’s Run with the bottom part of the Prospect Basin trail. Zoline, who has predicted that there will be “major league skiing” in Telluride by the winter of 1971-72, has purchased nearly 4,300 acres of land on the mountain to the west of Highway 145 above the Adams Ranch, and the skyline Guest Ranch. Zoline said that there would be vast improvement of transportation between Telluride and Montrose and construction near Telluride of an airport to handle private planes and small commercial planes. He also said Telluride would be exclusively a vacationer’s ski resort, [which we now call a destination resort] because “there are no metropolitan areas close enough” to support a daytime area.
[More comments on the Valley Cows. This from Jerry Greene: “I never did look up close, but I was told once that Alley Oop’s bovines were cows which were spending their last summer in the mountains before getting pregnant and becoming milk producers.”]
Bobbie can be contacted at bobbies@telluridecolorado.net. Comments are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.