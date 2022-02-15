DEAR EDITOR:
We can’t believe it’s 10 years ago that an avalanche took Nate Soules away from us. We will never forget.
We want to thank all the folks in Telluride who have been so supportive and thoughtful in their genuine love for who Nate Soules was and what he meant to you. So many of you have introduced yourselves to us at SK84N8 and around town, and make us welcome in town, and who keep his memories alive for us, and tell us your own personal Nate stories. We are forever grateful for the love you all have for Nate (and for us, too), for keeping Nate’s memory in a special place in your hearts, and knowing his smile always remains front and center!
Tonya Soules and Norm Wight
