DEAR EDITOR:
Bill Kees was a legend in the history of climbing in the Telluride region. He was a good friend and a mentor in various ways. I will never forget how he and his lovely wife, Susan, welcomed me to Telluride in 1978. Their door was always open and they were the real deal — very loving, very happy, and extremely gracious.
Climbing with Bill was always an adventure. He was tenacious, he was thoughtful, and he was bold. His list of legitimate first ascents in Ophir cannot be rivaled by anyone.
He is a Hero.
Allen Storm Pattie
Formerly of Telluride
