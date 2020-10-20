DEAR EDITOR:
In 1976, the United States celebrated its 200th birthday. The country's Bicentennial year also marked the 100th year of Colorado's statehood.
To acknowledge that milestone year many Colorado communities took on special projects honoring the Centennial. Vail chose to build a museum dedicated to Colorado's ski history. An early focus was the Army's legendary 10th Mountain Division that trained at Camp Hale near Leadville and went on to fight important World War II battles in the snow-covered Italian Alps. Many division members returned to this state and built some of our world-famous ski areas.
Today, Vail's Colorado Snowsport Museum and Hall of Fame houses priceless artifacts. Its changing exhibits reflect Colorado's skiing and snowboarding legacy.
Credit to the Rocky Mountains but people are the prime factor in the state's legacy of snowsports. Hence, the museum established a Colorado Ski Hall of Fame to honor those who built the ski areas, sport-sustaining events and programs, and associated resort facilities.
Telluride is currently represented in the hall by Billy “Senior” Mahoney, Ron Allred, Bill Jensen and John Stevens. Former ski school director Annie Vareille-Savath will be on the electoral ballot next year for the 2021 hall induction.
Due to COVID-19, this year's induction ceremony and Hall of Fame banquet, which was scheduled for Oct. 17, has been postponed with no new date set. It is the organization's largest source of operational and capital funds, which are supplemented by memberships, sponsorships and donations.
Here's my pitch: The communities of this region have continually extended substantial support for the preservation of our history, including our Telluride Historical Museum. It's a challenging time to ask people for money, but I ask you to consider a donation to or membership in the Colorado Snowsports Museum. In this way we honor wonderful sports and those who built and sustain a prime reason for our communities' existence.
The Telluride Ski Resort, our largest employer, operates a big, internationally recognized venue for skiing and snowboarding. Many of us are here because it exists.
For more information on the museum and how you can help, visit snowsportsmuseum.org, email museum@snowsportsmuseum.org or call 970-476-1876.
Pam Pettee
Mountain Village
