DEAR EDITOR:
If you have driven through the construction on Highway 145, it is hard not to notice The Waver. He is tall, has a beard and a blue safety helmet. My kids and I drive that route every day, and we look forward to seeing the man who we call The Waver. We watch him wave at every car as is passes, never missing one. This has sparked a conversation in our car about kindness; the little things that make a difference in people’s lives. My kids have wanted to bring coffee, doughnuts or anything to say thank you. We decided a letter to the editor was the best way to appreciate the small act of kindness this man shows. Often times the good that people do is overlooked, and we wanted to draw attention. Thank you, Waver.
Sara, Kaitlyn and Rory Kimble
Down Valley
