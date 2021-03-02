DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Christian R. Betz, and I am currently working on a mentorship project for my future career in the United States Army. I chose to mentor with U.S. Army Station Commander Michael Sanchez out of Montrose. I decided to work as his mentee because I will be starting my military service this summer and will be using this time to prepare with him. Throughout these months leading up to my ship date, I will be working with him to train and get into proper physical shape, as well as learning the basics for becoming a U.S. soldier. The basics include learning basic land navigation and map reading, along with other specific preparations that will be used in the military. Everything I am learning now will be put to use in my life in the near future, as I am excited to work hard and to serve my country.
Christian Betz
Telluride High School
