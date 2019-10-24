DEAR EDITOR:
I live in the middle of the 500 block of West Columbia Avenue between the Hotel Telluride and the elementary school. You people drive too fast! Starting at about 6:30 a.m. it sounds like a racecar track or that a spaceship is about to blast off, albeit I was not born near a racecar track or Cape Canaveral. I was born under a porch in Ouray and was saved by Second Chance Humane Society. In December of that year, I was rescued by a nice family from Telluride; they are now my staff. I have a sister, her name is Bunny, she is a yellow lab. She thinks you drive too fast as well. I have overheard the many, many small children on the block and other adults (who are not my staff) also complain about how fast the cars go on this small stretch of Telluride we all love.
As a handsome grey cat, I blend in with the pavement, and because most of the time you are looking at your cellphone and not looking out for small objects, I could get hurt, even killed. Please slow down while driving and put the phone down.
Kate Wadley, on behalf of her cat Leo
Telluride
