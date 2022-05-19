The following is true, as far as I experienced the recent events explained here, which I still cannot make sense of while writing this. For the past week, I’ve been haunted in my sleep by a demon of sorts. The malignant specter is unknown, but I am not the only eyes that have experienced its mocking charade. My diligent duo of black cats has been similarly frightened during the nightly episodes. The intuitive perceptiveness of felines is undeniable, though they haven’t helped much in my midnight crusade against the forces of evil.
It started seven days ago tomorrow with a faint beeping noise that I initially ignored as a trick of the senses, an effect of the Sandman’s serenade. The sound filled every corner of the room, like a dull throbbing deep within my ears. Often coming to life at night, the cats were unbothered by the noise at first, which assuaged my initial fears. But as the prospect of slumber failed to manifest, the sound became more persistent, and louder. I counted the moments between each beep. Thirty seconds. My heartbeat began keeping time with the weird phenomena.
I tossed and turned before sitting up in bed, as if I could spot something in the veil of night. But then I saw it. The small red light on the smoke detector blinked with each beep. My pulse quickened.
The cats had noticed my agitated condition. Ripley, my cat with one eye, jumped onto my chest and smothered my palpitations, which were far outpacing the unrelenting beeps by then. Bean, who still has two eyes, looked up at us from the floor beside the bed, uninterested and sluggish. He yawned and let out a faint meow from the bottom of his baby belly, then disappeared into the darkness.
Changing the battery of a smoke alarm is something one often forgets to do in the frantic activity of day-to-day life. That is until it suddenly, slowly, drives you mad at midnight. Only then do you think about the possibility of your domain going up in flames without warning. I may not make it out alive, but I’d at least like to know what’s coming before burning.
Hadephobia began to consume me as I entered the kitchen to find a 9V battery. Digging through a drawer full of junk — empty grill lighters, expired carbon monoxide detectors, rusty right-handed scissors — I uncovered a rectangular battery with a black cat jumping through the number nine on it. “Trusted Quality,” the package read.
I hastily cracked open the detector attached to the ceiling and threw out the old battery, but not before touching it to my tongue. The jolt tickled my tongue. It still had juice. Strange, I thought. Shoving the new battery into the side slot took some extra effort as the black cat brand seemed to be bigger than the previous one, but it eventually fit.
Ripley and Bean supervised my work. I returned to bed and felt my heartbeat relax. But before slipping away on my pillow, I heard another beep. This one fainter and seemingly further away.
The cats heard it, too. Three glowing eyes starred back at me, as if they were wondering what I’d do now, so I jumped out of bed and got dressed.
A friend who studies birth charts and Blood Moons once told me that you should never sleep in the nude. It only makes you more attractive to the creatures of the night.
“Don’t sleep naked. However you present yourself in the physical realm, you will appear in the spirit realm. Sleeping naked is serving yourself up on a silver platter in the dreamworld. It attracts demons of lust, and you’re most vulnerable when sleeping,” she said.
Cloaked in my favorite Morbid Angel hoodie and black jeans, I slowly stalked my condo, pausing every third step to listen for the insidious sound that taunted me, my heart pumping closer and closer to a fatal explosion. But hunting is a waiting game and finding the origin has proven to be fruitless so far. Every now and then, I’ll catch a shift in the shadows out of the corner of my eye. At least the cats and I are well camouflaged against this spirit in black.
The beeping has burrowed further into my brain with each passing night. Gaining adequate night vision and a keen sense for avoiding the hard corners of furniture have proved useful during my nocturnal pursuits. But the cats can sleep through my meandering, though Bean looks like a clenched fist whenever he’s dreaming.
When the phantom consumes me, I’ll gently place my ear on their sides and listen to their tiny hearts at work. Other than assuring that they’re still alive, it makes my manic muscle act normal.
There is typically not one instance or event that drives a person insane. I’ve discovered the descent is instead a cumulation of a lifetime of small things, like dying smoke detectors or rubatosis, that push them there.
