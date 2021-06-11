DEAR EDITOR:
As we start to 'reopen' and are welcoming back tourists and visitors for festivals and other events, let's all continue to be mindful that it has been a difficult 15 months. Many people have had loneliness, depression, and worsening of substance use disorders, and they deserve our on-going support.
I was recently told that during the last Ride festival there was an increase in the use of heroin. While heroin use is not new in Colorado, this is a reminder that the community should adopt harm reduction measures. What does this mean? It means that we should take steps to reduce harm inherent in individuals' and groups' behaviors, just like we already do when we have fire extinguishers in our homes and seatbelts in our cars. In the case of heroin and other opioids, it includes having widespread availability of naloxone, the medication spray that reverses overdoses.
Everyone who knows someone who uses opioids such as oxycodone, morphine, fentanyl, or heroin whether by prescription or not, should carry naloxone. It doesn't treat opioid addiction, but it can reverse an overdose in seconds. And anyone with addiction should speak with their primary care provider about getting treatment with life-saving medications such as Suboxone.
In Colorado, you can get Naloxone at a pharmacy without a prescription. Pick it up today!
Sincerely,
Eileen Barrett, MD, MPH
Telluride
