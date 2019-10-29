DEAR EDITOR:
We are writing in support of Cheryl Carstens Miller for school board. Over the years, we have seen her dedication to education. She is focused on meeting the needs of every child, staying up to date with the ever-changing education landscape, and invests her time to find the best and fairest solution to most any problem. We witnessed her thoughtfulness and dedication during her previous terms on school board. For example, when the board was looking for the best language acquisition curriculum for young students, Cheryl supported finding the best program based on research and data. This resulted in our successful dual immersion program. Cheryl also spent time as president of The Uncompahgre Board of Cooperative Educational Services, which works to bring affordable special education to the five school districts in our region. She has regularly advocated at the state level for education, and as a result, she knows many of the state senators. Cheryl has shown her acumen at the local, regional and state level. We are confident that she will be a great asset and addition to the Telluride School Board. Please vote for Cheryl Carstens Miller.
Signed by 39 voters
