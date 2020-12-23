DEAR EDITOR:
As we watch 2020 in the rear view mirror, we continue the journey into a new and uncertain 2021. So often it has seemed that only plain old common sense could unravel the pretzel logic of our fearless leaders of the federal government.
Not since the 1930s and the Great Depression have Americans faced such hardships as those we face now. Is it just the virus? I don't think so. The ’30s had FDR. We have had a president we could neither trust nor believe. Really, in trying to understand him, it has become increasingly difficult to fathom how anyone has been able to interpret his words or actions or lack thereof.
Even now, accepting the election results as by the people and for the people, the president and his squads have created such separation amongst us that we can't believe what is truth and we fear all consequences.
So let 2021 bring us all back to one another for the good of everyone!
Coach Miller
Ophir
